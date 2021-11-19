ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party Politics: Beto’s Back

By Troy Schulze
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the U.S. House’s vote to censure Rep. Paul...

CBS DFW

At Dallas Rally, Beto O’Rourke & Supporters See The Political Center As His Path To Victory

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During Beto O’Rourke’s first rally in North Texas since he entered the Texas Governor’s race last Monday, his campaign said he attracted more than 1,500 people to Dallas Fair Park. Beto in Dallas (credit: CBS 11 News) O’Rourke told the crowd, “We are the big, bold, beautiful people of Texas who are coming to reclaim this state.” He railed against what he called Governor Greg Abbott’s and Republicans’ extreme policies on guns, abortion, and elections. O’Rourke challenged his supporters to knock on doors, reach new voters, and embrace his philosophy. “Did we decide that we’re not Democrats or Republicans or even Independents,...
DALLAS, TX
texasstandard.org

Beto O’Rourke’s big announcement tops the week in Texas politics

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott finally has a major Democratic challenger, with Beto O’Rourke officially announcing his candidacy for governor this week. Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán calls O’Rourke’s entry into the race “the biggest unkept secret of the political season,” and noted that for many politics watchers, the decision was “more of a question of when, not if.”
TEXAS STATE
Texas State
Beto O’Rourke on why he’s running for the Office of the Texas Governor

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. After months of speculation, it’s official. Beto O'Rourke is running for Texas governor. The former El Paso congressman announced his candidacy...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas News

With Beto, Texas Democrats will party like it’s 2018

The Beto O’Rourke governor’s race announcement video takes us right back to 2018, a year filled with the former congressman’s assertions that his U.S. Senate opponent Ted Cruz was “divisive,” and what we needed were the unifying principles he offered as an alternative. Can we please begin the year of...
TEXAS STATE
Beto O'rourke
Mother Jones

Beto for Governor Is a Moonshot. But His Party Would Be Even Worse Off Without Him.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. When Beto O’Rourke, then a Democratic congressman from El Paso, announced in the spring of 2017 that he would run against Sen. Ted Cruz in the next year’s midterms, he was treated as a sunny curiosity. National Democrats, wary of being sucked into a resource-intensive longshot project, were focused elsewhere. Texas Republicans, confident of their seemingly impervious standing in the state, considered it a “suicide mission.” Those low expectations were a blessing—spared from a contested primary and free to tour the state as he pleased, he nearly pulled off one of the biggest political upsets in a generation. He raised huge sums of money, shattered turnout models, and helped to rebuild a party that had been neglected for years. And it wasn’t just O’Rourke—other Democrats, running similarly darkhorse challenges in races from county judge to Congress, broke through. For the first time in ages, Democrats in Texas seemed to be ascendant.
POLITICS
MSNBC

'Disgusting display': 99% of GOP back MAGA lawmaker’s violent video as AOC rebukes party of Trump

Congress voted for its first censure of a sitting member in a decade after MAGA Rep. Gosar posted a murder-fantasy video depicting the killing of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Gosar compared himself to Alexander Hamilton and was supported by a majority of his GOP colleagues. MSNBC's Ari Melber explains the significance of this censure and what this political violence means for America.Nov. 18, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
citywatchla.com

Polarized Political Parties Push to the Precipice

(4) The GOP Center (35%). After World War II, America was a centrist country where many GOP and DEM had a lot in common. The American Political Science Association (APSA) disliked the facts that America’s various political views were represented in both parties so that the parties often cooperated with each other. In 1950, APSA presented “Toward a More Responsible Two-Party System, which was an atrocious principle for governing – mortal strife and disagreement between two parties which had no common ground.
POLITICS
Fox News

The Republican Party is looking at a truly historic opportunity in 2022

With less than a year to go before the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party is staring at an opportunity of truly historic proportions. Even before the shocking results of the gubernatorial races last month things looked good, all signs were pointing to "yes" on taking back Congress. But the win in Virginia and narrow defeat in deep blue New Jersey have changed the map. What had looked like solid gains, could now turn out to be completely transformational.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

How to decode the party politics that led to Rep. Gosar’s censure

On Wednesday, the House voted 223 to 207, on a near-party-line vote, to censure Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz). Gosar had posted an anime video portraying him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden. He later took down the video but did not apologize. After the House rebuked him, he retweeted the video.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

STEVE BAKKE: Political parties take turns supporting filibuster

It’s time to review the Senate filibuster rule because it’s prominently in the news. Both parties support the filibuster rule, except when they don’t. They take turns. Right now, Republicans support it. With his party in the minority, Sen. Chuck Schumer declared this in 2017: “The legislative filibuster is the...
WATERLOO, IA

