WATCH: Popular rapper Drake may have just cursed the Georgia Bulldogs

By AJ Spurr
 6 days ago
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The “Drake Curse” is something that Alabama knows too well. He’s publicly worn clothes representing the program, and it ultimately led to a big loss.

For the Crimson Tide, it last happened in the 2018 season, where Alabama fell to Clemson in the national championship by a fair margin.

While it’s really nothing serious, and simply just something funny to keep up with, Georgia fans may now be sweating.

The Toronto-native never hides which team he is rooting for. He has been very vocal in support for the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays, Alabama Crimson Tide football, Kentucky Basketball and others.

Apparently the video below was taken following a party hosted by Atlanta rapper, Future.

In the video, Drake mentioned he typically roots for the Wildcats and the Crimson Tide, but gave out a “Go Dawgs,” for the camera.

What does this mean for Kirby Smart and the top-ranked team in the nation? Well, probably nothing.

