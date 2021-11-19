Fix Outlook crashes when sending an email

We receive a lot of email messages in our inbox daily. Some of these messages are important and some are not. This makes it difficult for us to focus only on the important email messages in our Inbox. Microsoft Outlook Rule is a perfect solution to this problem. By creating rules in Microsoft Outlook, you can set your important email messages to move automatically to a specific folder. If you create Outlook Rules, all your important emails will be located in a separate folder. This lets you find them easily instead of searching for them in your inbox folder which is a time-consuming process. In this article, we will see how to move emails to a specific folder in Outlook and Outlook.com using the Outlook Rules.

