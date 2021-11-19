New ManagedMethods Report Reveals 30% of K-12 School Districts Lack Cloud Application Security
BOULDER, Colo.—November 16, 2021— ManagedMethods, the leading Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 cybersecurity, student safety, and compliance platform for education, today announced new research that found gaps in the cybersecurity strategies of district administrators when protecting their cloud collaboration and storage applications. The research findings were released in a special report,...www.eschoolnews.com
Comments / 0