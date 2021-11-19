New ManagedMethods Report Reveals 30% of K-12 School Districts Lack Cloud Application Security

Building efficiencies in your back office (or should we say back school) operations is essential to running a compliant school operation. Amongst the myriad disruptions to school district operations last year, the ability to properly manage traditionally paper-based processes was taken away. The only solution was to automate—and most schools have discovered they are better off because of it. Replacing old paper trails with codified digital workflows complete with e-signatures not only better protects the data on those forms but better ensures the validity of the transactions themselves.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO