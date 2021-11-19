ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

New ManagedMethods Report Reveals 30% of K-12 School Districts Lack Cloud Application Security

By eSchool News Staff
 7 days ago

BOULDER, Colo.—November 16, 2021— ManagedMethods, the leading Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 cybersecurity, student safety, and compliance platform for education, today announced new research that found gaps in the cybersecurity strategies of district administrators when protecting their cloud collaboration and storage applications. The research findings were released in a special report,...

Government Technology

K-12 Schools Trying New Roles, Protocols for Data Management

For K-12 public schools, student performance metrics such as attendance rates and test scores are set to play a crucial role in forming strategies to address learning loss and achievement gaps made worse by last year’s COVID-19 school closures. Today, many school districts are building new protocols and creating new staff roles for data management, with these goals in mind.
CHICAGO, IL
Itproportal

Five best practices for cloud application security

October was Cybersecurity Awareness Month and this year’s theme was “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.”. The purpose of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is to empower individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their cyberspace. With more organizations moving to the cloud, followed by rapid technological advances, increasing ransomware threats, and a global workforce managing sensitive data remotely, application and data security are perhaps more important than ever.
SOFTWARE
CSO

6 key points of the new CISA/NSA 5G cloud security guidance

5G, or 5th generation mobile networks, is among the most talked about technologies. At a high level, it promises to connect virtually any entity spanning devices, objects, and machines. 5G improves on 4G communication networks in key areas such as latency, speed, and reliability. Cloud computing will play a pivotal...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Security Can’t Be An Afterthought When Moving Applications To The Cloud

CTO at Astute Business Solutions. The cloud has democratized the advanced computing resources that were previously only available to large enterprises. Smaller enterprises, and even small and midsize businesses (SMBs), can now leverage cloud-based resources to do just about anything — without the massive capital expenditures of building and maintaining a large data center infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
#Application Security#Cloud Security#Information Security#K 12 School#Google Meet#New Managedmethods Report#Managedmethods#Google Workspace
telecoms.com

The path to cloud-native applications

For the majority of organizations, creating innovative digital experiences means pivoting to a culture of organizational agility, where the rapid pace of demand can only be satisfied by faster and flexible development and delivery models. This is where the benefit of cloud-native applications comes in. The journey to developing cloud-native...
COMPUTERS
securitymagazine.com

Study finds knowledge gaps in K-12 cloud security

As K-12 data like gradebooks, attendance and student information migrates to the cloud, a new study finds knowledge gaps regarding cloud cybersecurity in school administrations. A report from ManagedMethods and administered by the EdWeek Research Center, "What You Don't Know Can Hurt You: New Survey Identifies Gaps in K-12 Cloud...
EDUCATION
CMSWire

OutSystems Unveils New Cloud-Application Platform, Project Neo

Under the codename Project Neo, low-code platform OutSystems unveiled its new application platform today, looking to enable development teams to build state-of-the-art cloud applications. According to the company, OutSystems built Project Neo from the ground up, with the goal of directly solving modern-day and pressing issues facing businesses. Taking into...
SOFTWARE
Dark Reading

Cloud Security Startup Lacework Gets a Boost With New $1.3B Funding

Lacework, which provides cloud security tools for the cloud, containers, and DevOps teams, has raised $1.3 billion in new funding. The company closed a $525 million funding round back in January, less than a year ago. The rapid expansion of cloud applications and workloads means cloud security is fundamentally a...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Netwrix Releases New Version Of StealthAUDIT Strengthening Cloud Security

StealthAUDIT 11.5 helps organizations further minimize the risk of a data breach by delivering enhanced visibility into sensitive data regardless of where it resides. Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, announced the release of StealthAUDIT 11.5. The new release provides expanded data discovery and permissions reporting capabilities for cloud databases and extends data governance for Microsoft 365.
SOFTWARE
eSchool Online

7 cybersecurity facts every K-12 district should know

Cyber attacks might not be completely avoidable, but there are steps that K-12 leaders can take to reduce the odds of a successful attack. The first step is to understand the nature of the threats they face and where they're most vulnerable. To enhance this understanding, here are seven cybersecurity facts that every K-12 leader should know — along with recommendations to help districts keep their networks and data secure.
EDUCATION
HackerNoon

Cloud Security 101

Cloud security involves the procedures and technology that secure cloud computing environments against external and insider cybersecurity threats. This article will introduce the basics of Cloud Security and the differences with existing security architecture. While cloud models allow for more convenience and always-on connectivity, it requires new considerations to keep them secure. Cloud service providers (CSPs) can avoid cloud security issues with their service but can't control how customers use the service, such as what data they add to it and who has access to it.
COMPUTERS
eSchool Online

California’s Oakland USD Adopts Aeries Communications Powered by ParentSquare to Enhance School-Home Engagement Efforts

Santa Barbara, CA—Nov. 17, 2021—Aeries Communications—the unified school-home communications platform powered by ParentSquare for the Aeries® Student Information System (SIS)—is now providing all-in-one, secure, two-way communications for the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD). The platform enables the district to engage all students’ families—regardless of language or socioeconomic barriers—with a single, parent-centric communications platform.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eSchool Online

All About Accessibility: How Microsoft Solutions Can Help Enable a More Inclusive Classroom

Moderated by Kevin Hogan, eSchool News, Editor-at-Large. Equity was a priority for school systems prior to 2020; however, the pandemic has focused attention on the continuing need to create more equitable education environments. The interruption of in-person learning environments has impacted everyone, but has particularly challenged those with specific learning needs. Students deserve the resources and support they need to fully engage in learning, and when you design for inclusion, everyone benefits.
EDUCATION
infosecurity-magazine.com

Serverless and Application Security

Organizations are turning to serverless environments to help realize the full potential of DevOps/agile development. Serverless technologies enable instant scalability, high availability, greater business agility and improved cost-efficiency. According to a recent report, serverless adoption in the enterprise has seen a 209% increase in average weekly invocations over the last 12 months.
SOFTWARE
eSchool Online

Learn how secure, compliant workflows with Adobe are helping schools improve efficiencies, data security & compliance

Building efficiencies in your back office (or should we say back school) operations is essential to running a compliant school operation. Amongst the myriad disruptions to school district operations last year, the ability to properly manage traditionally paper-based processes was taken away. The only solution was to automate—and most schools have discovered they are better off because of it. Replacing old paper trails with codified digital workflows complete with e-signatures not only better protects the data on those forms but better ensures the validity of the transactions themselves.
EDUCATION
bleepingcomputer.com

US Education Dept urged to boost K-12 schools' ransomware defenses

The US Department of Education and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were urged this week to more aggressively strengthen cybersecurity protections at K-12 schools across the nation to keep up with a massive wave of attacks. The call for action comes from US Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ),...
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

What will it take to protect schools’ digital landscape?

Malicious actors have been turning their attention to the nation’s schools in a significant and unwelcome way. The State of K-12 Cybersecurity: 2020 Year in Review report found an 18 percent increase in publicly-disclosed incidents over 2019 – the equivalent of more than two incidents per school day in 2020. Education was the second-most targeted sector in the first half of 2021, according to the a midyear threat report.
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

3 approaches to help students become responsible cyber citizens

Children are getting more screen time than ever—a side effect of the pandemic’s impact on our usual routines. It’s not just the pandemic, however. Kids’ media preferences are changing as new apps and sleeker technology make it easier to stay connected (and be entertained) wherever they go. Just in the past four years, we’ve seen dramatic shifts in online video viewing, smartphone ownership, and more.
KIDS
