There were more than a few memorable moments from the 2021 NASCAR season and here are five races that stood out this past year. “The Great American Race” has delivered its share of memories over time and this year’s Daytona 500 added to that list. Michael McDowell put his name in the record book as a Cup Series race winner by taking the checkered flag in February to start the season. It was a typically wild finish at Daytona with a furious race to the checkered but after a multi-car accident that included Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, who were battling for the lead, McDowell slipped through to score the underdog win for Front Row Motorsports.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO