GoAir IPO GMP, Grey Market Premium & Kostak Rates Today

Tarsons Merchandise IPO to listing on NSE and BSE on 26 November 2021, Friday at 10:00 AM. Tarsons Merchandise is without doubt one of the leaders within the science labware and plastic labware trade. They provide their merchandise to healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotech, meals, and setting sectors globally. The IPO subscribed 77.49x occasions that contains Certified Institutional Purchaser (QIB) 115.77x, Non-institutional Bidders (NII) 184.58x, and Retail (RII) 10.56x. The corporate reported a revenue of ₹68.87 crores in 2021 in opposition to a revenue of ₹40.53 crores in 2020. The revenues look good with enchancment in 2021 to ₹234 crores in opposition to ₹180 crores in 2020. The inventory will listing in B Group. As per the market speculations the inventory may listing in between ₹850 to ₹950 vary. Take a look at the Tarsons Merchandise IPO itemizing particulars as given under:

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO