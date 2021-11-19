GoAir IPO GMP, Grey Market Premium & Kostak Rates Today

GoAir is the aviation foray of India’s Wadia Group, which is part of one of many oldest conglomerates in India with presence in diversified industries. The Wadia group contains main manufacturers together with 150-year-old The Bombay Burmah Buying and selling Company Restricted, 140-year-old Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Firm Restricted, 102-year-old Britannia Restricted, 66-year-old Nationwide Peroxide Restricted, the last decade outdated Wadia Actuality Personal Restricted and plenty of others. GoAir is a low-cost provider (LCC) that goals to make air journey reasonably priced and accessible to the plenty. GoAir was integrated on April 29, 2004, and commenced flight operations in November 2005 with its inaugural flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. It has flown 83.8million passengers since fiscal 2010 and as of December 31, 2020.
