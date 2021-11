Osseo sophomore Cade Sanvik made his first official state appearance Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College, and he turned it into an All-State berth. Sanvik, who qualified for state in 2020 despite the meet not being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was able to push up the Class 3A state field and finish 24th overall, which was within the top 25 spots for the All-State selection.

OSSEO, MN ・ 15 DAYS AGO