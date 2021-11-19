ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mexico expects arms suit to bring change in industry-officials

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico expects the lawsuit it has filed in a U.S. court against prominent arms makers for negligent business practices will force the industry to change, in spite of companies efforts’ to have the case thrown out, Mexican officials said on Friday. The Mexican government argues...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
informnny.com

Mexico breaks up second migrant march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a group of hundreds of mainly Haitian and Central American migrants who had started walking north have agreed to be separated and taken by bus to several cities to apply for humanitarian visas. The migrant march had set out on Nov. 18 with...
IMMIGRATION
wtvbam.com

Haitian migrants in southern Mexico press officials to let them move freely

TAPACHULA (Reuters) – Several thousand Haitian migrants on Monday clustered outside a stadium in southern Mexico that has been re-purposed into a migration office, urging authorities to let them pass freely through Mexico. Two caravans of migrants largely from Haiti and Central America have departed from the southern city of...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arms Trafficking#Arms Industry#Corruption#Reuters#Mexican#Smith Wesson#Barrett Firearms#Colt S Manufacturing Co
Reuters

Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal to disperse

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas, officials said on Tuesday night. The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Mexico president defends move to shield megaprojects

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday defended his government's move to speed up approval of major infrastructure projects considered vital to national security. A decree published in the Official Gazette on Monday said that provisional authorization for public works in areas such as energy, tourism and transport must be issued within five business days. Such infrastructure projects are in the "public interest" and part of "national security," it said. Lopez Obrador has championed several megaprojects such a new Mexico City airport and his "Maya Train" that will link Caribbean resorts with ancient archaeological sites.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
Washington Post

On electric cars, President Biden should meet Mexico and Canada halfway

Between 2017 and 2021, President Donald Trump’s policy toward the United States’ next-door neighbors, Mexico and Canada, careened between gratuitous antagonism and constructive engagement. Mr. Trump slapped tariffs on Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminum, and even engaged in personal sniping with the latter country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau. At the same time, he managed to renegotiate a long-standing trilateral free-trade agreement, leaving it mostly intact despite having campaigned against it as “perhaps the worst trade deal ever made.” So, President Biden was well advised to stabilize North American diplomacy, which he did by inviting Mr. Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Washington this week. The North American Leaders’ Summit resumed what had been a regular series of meetings from 2005 until the Trump presidency, during which there were none.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Bringing In Children From Mexico to Get Vaccinated

Federal red tape prohibiting vaccine donations from anywhere but Washington D.C. have been frustrating state and local officials watch thousands of unused doses expire when they’re needed just a few miles away. San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas is part of a cross-border vaccine effort using a unique approach to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ecowatch.com

Environmental Defender Missing in Mexico

An Indigenous environmental defender is missing in Mexico. Irma Galindo Barrios has been working to protect forests in the Mexican state of Oaxaca from illegal logging. She was last seen on October 27, and Indigenous communities in Mexico are demanding her safe return. "Please sign the petition to pressure Andrés...
AMERICAS
KRGV

Remain in Mexico policy expected to restart

Two weeks ago, temporary tents for migrants appeared at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville. The new tents are similar to those used during the previous administration under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), a program that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while waiting for immigration proceedings in the United States.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
SFGate

Priests differ on call to arms in violence-torn Mexico state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Even for the violence-wracked Mexican state of Michoacan, it was surprising when a priest called from the pulpit for parishioners to arm themselves against warring drug gangs. “The cartel gunmen come, they take the livestock, they screw your wife and daughter, and you do nothing," the...
RELIGION
outdoorchannelplus.com

NSSF: Remington Arms Joins Gun Industry Migration

Opinion column from the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Score another legendary firearm manufacturer setting down roots in a friendlier state. Remington Firearms announced the company will establish a corporate headquarters and expand production in La Grange, Georgia. “The decision to locate in Georgia is very simple, the state of Georgia...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy