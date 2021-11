The color green often masquerades as a neutral, at least the more emerald- or olive-hued varieties. It's a great way to ground a space, especially one that utilizes other loud or bold colors. So, we did our research and combed through a variety of images to learn more on how to style the rich hue, specifically when in the form of a sofa. In our research, it seems many gravitate toward a color palette consisting of mustards or golds and pink tones when working with green. Wood is another common player in this equation when it comes to materials. Continue on to discover how various creatives implement green sofas into their spaces, each of which you can recreate in your own home.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 10 DAYS AGO