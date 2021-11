In a Georgian Revival building not far from where James Madison and the Founding Fathers drew up and debated the finer points of the United States Constitution lies an impressive collection of documents and books dating back to that time. Among these documents housed in The Historical Society of Pennsylvania (HSP) is one of the original 13 surviving copies of the Official Edition of the Constitution, forged from the Constitutional Convention in 1787, as well as an impressive collection of handwritten drafts, marked with edits and objections from several participants.

