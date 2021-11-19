Man whose remains were found in 2016 identified by DNA tests

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say that skeletal remains found in 2016 in Jackson County have now been identified.

The remains belong to Aaron McGraw, WLOX-TV reported. They were discovered in a wooded area near the Escatawpa River in Moss Point on Oct. 25, 2016.

Samples were provided to a Texas company that identified a possible relative in Michigan. Former investigator Matthew Hoggatt, who assists the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department with cold case investigations, contacted the relative for a DNA comparison, and the company confirmed the relative as a biological sibling.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in McGraw’s death.