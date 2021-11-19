ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Man whose remains were found in 2016 identified by DNA tests

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say that skeletal remains found in 2016 in Jackson County have now been identified.

The remains belong to Aaron McGraw, WLOX-TV reported. They were discovered in a wooded area near the Escatawpa River in Moss Point on Oct. 25, 2016.

Samples were provided to a Texas company that identified a possible relative in Michigan. Former investigator Matthew Hoggatt, who assists the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department with cold case investigations, contacted the relative for a DNA comparison, and the company confirmed the relative as a biological sibling.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in McGraw’s death.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Police suspect speed, alcohol were factors in fatal wreck

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say speed and alcohol use are suspected to be factors in a Thanksgiving night accident that killed a man and critically injured a woman. KSNW-TV reports that the accident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at 13th Street and Hillside. Lt. Chris Marceau says a pickup truck struck an SUV from behind at a stoplight, causing the SUV to roll over. A 65-year-old man died and a 67-year-old passenger is hospitalized in critical condition.
WICHITA, KS
The Associated Press

Three injured in stabbing at Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An investigation continues after three people suffered knife wounds at an apartment complex in Omaha. The altercation happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a complex near 90th and Blondo streets. Police say the victims were stabbed multiple times, but all three are expected to survive. A...
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Woman pulled from burning home while trying to rescue pets

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman was rescued from her burning southeastern Michigan home after she refused to leave while trying to save some of her exotic animals, birds, ferrets and other pets. Deputies pulled the 41-year-old Highland Township woman through a small basement window, the Oakland County sheriff’s...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Moss Point, MS
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Moss Point, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
The Associated Press

Shooting in Minneapolis suburb leaves one person dead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A late Thursday shooting left one person dead in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, authorities said. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers responding to the shooting at a home found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the head, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. The officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy