Justus Rosenberg, professor who helped artists escape Nazi Germany, dies at 100

By Vincent Acovino
 6 days ago

For almost 60 years, Justus Rosenberg was a...

Justus Rosenberg, Holocaust rescuer, dies at 100

"I think of my life," Justus Rosenberg once told an interviewer, "as what the French call concours de circonstances - a confluence of circumstances." Those circumstances took Rosenberg from his home in what is now the Polish city of Gdansk to Vichy France, where, at age 19, he became a courier in the storied rescue mission led by the U.S. journalist Varian Fry. Known as the American Schindler for his efforts to save European Jews during the Holocaust, Fry was credited with helping spirit 2,000 refugees out of Nazi Europe, among them prominent intellectuals, artists and writers including Hannah Arendt, Marc Chagall, Max Ernst and André Breton.
The Life of Justus Rosenberg Is Remembered in the New York Times and Other Publications Around the World

As a teenager, he helped provide safe passage to artists and intellectuals out of Vichy France. He went on to teach literature at Bard College for six decades, writes Alex Vadukul for the New York Times. “Clad in his familiar tweed jacket, he taught French, German and Russian classics and was known for popular courses like 10 Plays That Shook The World. But on Bard’s leafy campus in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., Mr. Rosenberg also represented a remarkable living link to Holocaust history.”
