The Secrets of Minecraft: Death Sounds, Secret Animals, and Other Delights!

Premieres Wed., Nov. 17, 2021 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sun., Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. and Thurs., Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. In 1613, feudal lord Date Masamune sent a Japanese diplomatic mission to Europe to negotiate with the Pope and the King of Spain in hopes opening a new trade route. Led by samurai Hasekura Tsunenaga and Franciscan monk Luis Sotelo, the expedition spent seven years traveling one-third of the globe. Discover the fate and legacy of these men caught up in the first stages of globalization and facing religious and political tensions on SECRETS OF THE DEAD "A Samurai in the Vatican."
