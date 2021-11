UC Berkeley’s Disabled Students’ Program, or DSP, will be moving to the Dwinelle Hall Annex as the program finds the need to accommodate its growth. The program is currently stationed within the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Sproul Plaza and will be replaced by various other student services, according to Karen Nielson, executive director of DSP. She added that while the new facility will not be completely open for another three years, it will provide the program with room to fit almost all of its services in one place.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO