Fifteen years ago, Fiat released a product roadmap identifying 10 new models to appear between 2007 and 2010 that would join seven extant models across Europe and the U.S. Today, Fiat's home market of Italy only sells five models, three of them versions of the 500, and the U.S. has just one, the 500X. As for that model, it sold 1,443 units here in 2020; based on the 980 sales through the end of September this year, Fiat won't even reach that abysmal mark. Yet the show must go on, so Fiat's got two touches of flair in store for the 2022 500X. Starting small, there will be an "Al-Fresco" retractable fabric roof available for all trims. To ensure the sprezzatura a 500X driver demands, the top can be had in four colors, three of them being black, gray, or red.

