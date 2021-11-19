One school pushing to flip Notre Dame wide receiver commit CJ Williams

In a short week, flipping around this Q&A preview can be a tight risk, but when discussing Stanford’s recent slide in comparison to No. 6 Notre Dame’s late surge, the questions are all at least straightforward. None of these questions were likely to surprise Ben Parker of CardinalSportsReport.com, all having some undercurrent of “Is this fixable?” or “How did this happen?” …

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO