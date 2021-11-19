ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Wolverine TV podcast: Previewing the Maryland game w/ Ryan Van Bergen

By Anthony Broome about 7 hours
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and former Michigan football defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen preview Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins. We discuss what happens in a locker room for a trap game to occur, things we need to see before The Game and look at Ohio State’s showdown with Michigan...

The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Maryland State
Joel Klatt predicts hires for major head coaching vacancies

The head coaching carousel is alive and well in college football, and the offseason hasn’t even arrived. With Florida, LSU and USC among the premium jobs open at this point, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he predicted who each of those three teams will hire as their next head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Doug Skene
Person
Ryan
Onward State

Previewing The Enemy: Michigan Wolverines

After snapping a three-game losing streak last week, Penn State football hopes to get rolling. Still not ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Nittany Lions still have a long way to go to get where they want to be by season’s end. Up first is a tough home matchup with No. 6 Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
theonlycolors.com

Game Preview: Maryland Terrapins versus Michigan State Spartans

This week is going to teach us a lot about the 2021 Michigan State football team. The Spartans have already proven to be a damn good team, starting out with an 8-0 record that few pundits saw coming. But MSU suffered its first loss of the season last week against the Purdue Boilermakers. How will the team respond this week against the Maryland Terrapins (5-4)? The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday (FOX). This is the first meeting between the two programs since 2019, as both scheduled matchups between the teams were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 issues within Maryland’s roster.
MICHIGAN STATE
streakingthelawn.com

Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 11/11/21- Notre Dame Preview w/ Mike Golic Jr.

Pierce and Zach are back this week with another very special guest: ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr! Mike, of course, is a Notre Dame alum and he stops by the pod to help us detail Notre Dame’s football season so far - their standing in the national landscape, the ups and downs of their season, and the strengths and weaknesses that they’ll be bringing to Charlottesville. The crew chat about Brennan Armstrong, how doubtful they are in his availability for the weekend, and what that obviously means for the Hoos and the game. Mike shares a lot of great details on the ND team, what UVA fans can expect, and what the team would need to do to pull off the upset. They also get into the state of the ACC, the Coastal Division race, and how things might shake out towards the end of the regular season for both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Michigan State, Mel Tucker agree to contract extension

Michigan State has agreed to a contract extension with football coach Mel Tucker, according to Tucker himself via social media. The Detroit Free-Press previously reported the deal is worth $95 million over 10-years but the terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. If the reported numbers are correct, it makes him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten and the nation’s highest-paid Black coach across all sports.
MICHIGAN STATE
Joel Klatt, Colin Cowherd reveal odd aspect of Alabama's 2021 season

For the first time in a long time, as Colin Cowherd argues, the Alabama Crimson Tide are being underrated. The FOX Sports analyst acknowledged that Alabama “doesn’t have Georgia’s defense, nor do they have Ohio State’s offense,” but he also points out that “between the two, they’re pretty good.” Yet, despite being a seemingly complete team, Cowherd thinks the public isn’t giving Alabama the respect they deserve given Georgia’s undefeated run, Alabama’s midseason loss and Alabama’s close games in the past several weeks.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Michigan Football: 3 keys for Wolverines to beat Maryland

A potential trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship, a birth in the College Football Playoff — everything is on the table for the Michigan Wolverines. But first, they have to beat the Maryland Terrapins. Who would have thought that after the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season that resulted in...
MARYLAND STATE
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

