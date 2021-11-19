ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Josh Heupel explains why Tennessee has been able to start games fast

By Nick Schultz about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tennessee is one of the fastest-starting teams in the country. Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel talked about his group’s hot starts in his Thursday press conference. The Volunteers are averaging 14.9 points in the first quarter this season, according to teamrankings.com. Houston is second with 12.9 points in the opening period....

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Tennessee reveals uniform combination for Senior Day

It’s rivalry week in Knoxville, and Josh Heupel will look to lead the heavily-favored Tennessee Volunteers to a blowout of their in-state rivals, the Vanderbilt Commodores, giving his now-6-5 program a momentum boost heading into a bowl game. Heupel’s Tennessee Volunteers will be decked out in a classic look for...
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Bryan Harsin reveals message to Auburn Tigers before first Iron Bowl

Bryan Harsin’s first season as the Auburn Tigers’ head coach has had its fair share of ups and downs. Auburn in its first two weeks of the season steamrolled past Akron and Alabama State by a 122-10 combined score, slotting the Tigers into the top 25 and starting Harsin’s tenure on a high note. Then, however, Auburn lost to Penn State and beat Georgia State by the skin of its teeth, thanks to a second-half comeback by backup quarterback TJ Finley. There were other highs, too, like wins over ranked teams like Arkansas and Ole Miss, but they didn’t come without the most recent low: a three-game losing streak with losses to Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3 Consensus 2023 4-star Michael Daugherty down to eight

Four-star consensus safety Michael Daugherty of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson has narrowed his list to eight schools- Georgia, Louisville, Oregon, USC, Auburn, North Carolina, LSU, and Kentucky. The 6 foot, 170 pound 2023 prospect discussed each of the contenders. Georgia is home for Michael Daugherty. “Georgia is home,” Daugherty said. “It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirby Smart shares the keys to building a successful program

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has taken the top-ranked Bulldogs program to another level under his watchful eye in Athens. After having spent several years as an assistant with Nick Saban at Alabama, it’s clear that Smart knows a thing or two about building a successful college football program. In a press conference with reporters on Monday, he let them know his keys to building a successful program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
On3.com

2022 LB Wade Woodaz commits to the Clemson Tigers

With it being Thanksgiving, it is only fitting that Clemson’s football program and its fan base should have one more reason to be thankful on this holiday. Just moments ago, Wade Woodaz announced that he has committed to Clemson. Woodaz is labeled as a three-star prospect and the No. 37 linebacker on On3’s 2022 rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

NC State football bowl projections entering week 13

After NC State football improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the ACC with a 41-17 win over Syracuse, where does the Pack project to go bowling?. Let’s update the latest picks. Erick Smith of USA Today last week had NC State going to the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State. In his updated projections, the Wolfpack have been replaced in that Orlando-based game by Clemson. The Wolfpack is now instead headed to Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31 against Texas A&M in a rematch of the 2018 Gator Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Charles Barkley weighs in on Bryan Harsin, recent losses

Famed Auburn alum Charles Barkley covers basketball in his day-to-day life, but he has not been shy about commenting on college football. Barkley appeared on the Paul Finebaum Show to discuss Bryan Harsin ahead of the Iron Bowl versus Alabama. Auburn has lost their last three games despite being tied...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Luckett's Locks: Feast Mode

Believe it or not, the final week of the college football season is here, and Luckett’s Locks will wrap up the year. That’s probably for the best. After a 4-5 against the spread (ATS) weekend, our season total drops to 38-46-2 here at Luckett’s Locks. Not much has gone right, but it’s time to go down swinging as all of us give thanks for turkey.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
Person
Josh Heupel
On3.com

Joel Klatt, Colin Cowherd reveal odd aspect of Alabama's 2021 season

For the first time in a long time, as Colin Cowherd argues, the Alabama Crimson Tide are being underrated. The FOX Sports analyst acknowledged that Alabama “doesn’t have Georgia’s defense, nor do they have Ohio State’s offense,” but he also points out that “between the two, they’re pretty good.” Yet, despite being a seemingly complete team, Cowherd thinks the public isn’t giving Alabama the respect they deserve given Georgia’s undefeated run, Alabama’s midseason loss and Alabama’s close games in the past several weeks.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban gives insight to why Alabama has struggled to put teams away

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 10-1 this season with a spot in the SEC Championship game already secured. But head coach Nick Saban isn’t happy with how Alabama has struggled to put teams away at times. After last week’s win over Arkansas, Saban gave some insight into those struggles and what needs to be done for Alabama to fix them.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Liberty Flames surprise Hugh Freeze following huge contract extension

Get paid, Hugh Freeze, get paid. Liberty University on Tuesday gave Freeze a substantial contract extension in his third year at the helm of the Flames, keeping him stationed at Liberty through the 2028 season. In addition, the head coach will receive a raise, increasing his total financial package to an average of more than $4 million annually , making him one of the highest-paid non-Power Five coaches in college football. Previously, Freeze earned roughly $2 million annually with additional incentive-based bonuses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Bulldogs#Volunteers#Teamrankings Com#Espnu
On3.com

Former Clemson RB Lyn-J Dixon has found his new home

CLEMSON — Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon has found his new home. Dixon announced on Instagram Thursday afternoon that he will continue his college football career at West Virginia University. The Georgia native entered the transfer portal in September after appearing in three games for the Tigers this season.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Ole Miss basketball returns home after tough road trip

The first road trip of the season, to South Carolina, didn’t go how Kermit Davis or the rest of the Ole Miss men’s basketball team expected. The Rebels now return to Oxford for more fine-tuning ahead of Southeastern Conference play. Ole Miss (3-2) went 1-2 at the Shriners Children’s Charleston...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

O/NSO: BYU edition

The Obvious: As momentum builds and all eyes turn towards Iowa State's Matt Campbell as possibly USC's next head football coach, the reeling Trojans (4-6, 3-5 Pac-12S) will complete their 2021 home Coliseum season on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. PT), hosting the No. 13 BYU Cougars (9-2), matching two teams headed in opposite directions. The Not So Obvious: As unbelievable as it is, the Trojans are just 2-4 in the Coliseum in 2001, and the only thing more eye-rolling may be the attendance potential for a dominating BYU turnout, which could supersede the attendance of USC fans, who may still be reeling not only from last week’s 62-33 trashing at the hands of the UCLA Bruins in the Coli, but the season in general. And, BTW, ya think it's possible that Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, whose season ended on Friday against Texas Tech, just might be watching the game in his living room?
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Four-star Jamarion Miller flips from Texas to Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide have once again gone into the state of Texas and flipped a big time running back. This time it’s at the expense of the Texas Longhorns with Jamarion Miller (Tyler, Texas/Legacy) flipping his commitment. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound complete running back with high-end pass catching skills made...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On300 defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau flips back to Texas

He must’ve missed being in UT’s Class of 2022. [Subscribe to Inside Texas right now and get 50% off an annual or monthly membership!]. Jaylon Guilbeau, the 6-foot, 175-pound four-star defensive back from Port Arthur Memorial, flipped from TCU to Texas on Thanksgiving. The No. 200 prospect in the 2022...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy