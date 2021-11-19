Josh Heupel explains why Tennessee has been able to start games fast

The Obvious: As momentum builds and all eyes turn towards Iowa State's Matt Campbell as possibly USC's next head football coach, the reeling Trojans (4-6, 3-5 Pac-12S) will complete their 2021 home Coliseum season on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. PT), hosting the No. 13 BYU Cougars (9-2), matching two teams headed in opposite directions. The Not So Obvious: As unbelievable as it is, the Trojans are just 2-4 in the Coliseum in 2001, and the only thing more eye-rolling may be the attendance potential for a dominating BYU turnout, which could supersede the attendance of USC fans, who may still be reeling not only from last week’s 62-33 trashing at the hands of the UCLA Bruins in the Coli, but the season in general. And, BTW, ya think it's possible that Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, whose season ended on Friday against Texas Tech, just might be watching the game in his living room?

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO