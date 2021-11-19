ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to Find Files with the fd Command in Linux

By Linuxshelltips
linuxtoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding files under a Linux operating system is a skill set...

www.linuxtoday.com

addictivetips.com

How to play 911 Operator on Linux

911 Operator puts the player in the role of a 911 dispatcher for emergency lines and services. It is a fun and challenging video game. It was developed by Jutsu Games and published by Games Operators. Here’s how you can play 911 Operator on Linux. How to get 911 Operator...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRepublic

Linux users: These text-based file managers are overlooked gems

Terminal-based file managers may seem a little old school, but these two options for Linux will come in handy for a variety of tasks. Terminal-based file managers may seem like relics of ancient times, but even in this age of touchscreens, nothing can handle hundreds of files more efficiently. Besides, a terminal may still be your only option to work on remote servers or recover your files after a system crash.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Install Notepad++ on Linux

Notepad++ is a popular source-code editor among Windows users. It supports close to 78 different programming language syntaxes and includes a ton of features to improve the text editing experience. However, one caveat of Notepad++ is that it's only limited to Windows. So, if you've been a Notepad++ user for...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Solve Missing Kernel Headers Issues on Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8

You may face some problems on your Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8 machine when running a cloud server inside it. Like issues, we have found recently, where my Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8 machine faces a missing Linux kernel headers issue. Well, in today’s guide I will show you how to solve that issue. It’s very easy to solve, so take your time when this issue arises.
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to play PAYDAY: The Heist on Linux

Payday: The Heist is a co-op video game developed by Overkill Software and published by Daybreak Game Company. In the game, players are bank robbers and try to rob banks as fast as possible. Here’s how to play it on Linux. How to get PAYDAY: The Heist working on Linux.
VIDEO GAMES
opensource.com

3 interesting ways to use the Linux cowsay command

Most of the time, a terminal is a productivity powerhouse. But there's more to the terminal than commands and configurations. Among all the outstanding open source software out there, some of it has been written just for fun. I've written about fun commands before, but this article is about just one: the venerable cowsay command.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Zabbix on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux

Proper monitoring is an essential ingredient for the effective management of your overall IT infrastructure. A robust real-time monitoring solution like Zabbix provides detailed visibility of your network and application performance.
COMPUTERS
imore.com

Apple updates Final Cut Pro with file import, Undo command bug fixes

Apple has updated its video editing app Final Cut Pro. The new update is all about bug fixes. Final Cut Pro sells for $299.99 and is in the Mac App Store. Apple has updated Final Cut Pro with a number of fixes including one that impacted the importing of some FCPXML files and another that broke the Undo functionality. The new update is available for download from the Mac App Store today.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Gadget Review

How to File a Phone Insurance Claim_

When you accidentally drop your phone and crack your screen, or it suddenly stops functioning properly, you can rest easy when you have a top rated cell phone insurance. However, you’ll need to know how to file a claim in the proper manner. Keep reading to learn how to file a phone insurance claim.
TECHNOLOGY
addictivetips.com

How to clean your Linux PC with Sweeper

Do you need to clean junk like recent documents, command history, cookies, etc., from your Linux PC? Check out, Sweeper. It’s a neat little tool that can scan your Linux computer for junk files and clean it up. Here’s how to use it on your system. Installing Sweeper on Linux.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

How to install a full desktop on a Multipass virtual machine for easier Linux development

If Multipass is your virtual machine environment of choice, and you wish you could add a GUI to your VMs, wish no more. Jack Wallen shows you how to do just that. Multipass is still one of my favorite virtual machine systems. With this command-line tool, I can very quickly spin up a virtual instance of Ubuntu in seconds. These VMs can be used for testing, development and other use cases.
SOFTWARE
PCWorld

How to encrypt files in Windows

Most of us have some rather sensitive files on our PCs. Whether it’s our tax returns, financial records, password lists (seriously, just use a password manager already), or just files you don’t want anyone to see under any circumstances, we all have our reasons for wanting a bit more security. This means that it’s time to get into encryption, which is where a drive, file, or folder is encoded (encrypted) so as to make it unreadable to anyone except the person with the right key to decrypt it. The upside is that anyone attempting to access it without the password will fail, and the downside is that if you lose the encryption key (usually a password), whatever you had encrypted will be gone forever, unless there’s a way to recover it.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Sick of Windows? Here's how easy it is to install Linux

If you thought installing an operating system was challenging, think again. Jack Wallen shows you how getting elementary OS up and running in about five minutes is easy enough for any skill level. Linux isn't nearly as challenging as you've been led to believe. In fact, it's just as easy...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Lock Files and Folders in macOS

Does your Mac hold important data? Do others use your device? Are you prone to accidentally altering or deleting critical files? In any case, locking down your most valuable files can help prevent data loss and future frustration. In macOS, you can use Finder and Terminal to lock files and...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Format Storage Drives Using the Linux Terminal

A storage device is an integral part of your computer hardware and computing in general. Used for storing processed data, storage devices come in many different forms. Some of the most common ones include external or internal hard drives, flash disks, CDs, etc. This guide will show you how to...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to convert XLS and JSON files to CSV in Linux with csvkit

Sometimes you just need a quick means of converting a spreadsheet to a comma-separated values file. When you don't have a GUI to take care of the task, Jack Wallen has the perfect command for the job. I can't tell you how many times I've had to work to upload...
SOFTWARE
wccftech.com

Disable File Explorer Command Bar on Windows 11 in Just Three Steps [How To]

When you open File Explorer on Windows 10 PCs, you will see a bunch of essential operations on the ribbon at the top of the Window. However, on Windows 11, the File Explorer comes with a much cleaner look, making it slightly harder to access the tools you were normally used to. Luckily, it is very easy to get the operations back by disabling the command bar. This tutorial will show you how to disable the File Explorer command bar on Windows 11 systems.
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

How to run Windows 11 on Linux in VMWare Workstation

VMWare Workstation is an awe-inspiring tool for running virtual machines on Linux. If you’ve been itching to try out the latest Windows 11 on your Linux computer with it, this guide will show you now. Note: VMWare Workstation is not free software. You can use an evaluation copy of the...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Add a User to a Group in Linux

This article is about how to add a user to a group in Linux. The instructions will work well on most Linux distros, including Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, Fedora, Linux Mint, etc. Users are arranged into different groups on all Linux-based systems. The whole idea behind this is that it makes the administration of the system easier, as the users can be arranged into different groups and can be granted different permissions as required by the system administrator. The same user can be included in different groups, and the same file can be given different permissions based on the groups.
COMPUTERS

