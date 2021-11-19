ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, Ann Dowd, Damon Wayans Tapped In ABC’s Live Reenactment of ‘Diff’rent Strokes’

BET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel's Emmy-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience series is returning with episodes of Diff'rent Strokes and Facts of Life, according to a late-night announcement by ABC. The one-night-only reenactments of the iconic American television programs will air Dec. 7 on ABC with a...

www.bet.com

