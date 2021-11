Cesc Fabregas has lifted the lid on what it is really like playing under Antonio Conte, and what Tottenham players can come to expect over the following months. This month Conte returned to Premier League football following Spurs' SOS plea in the wake of sacking Nuno Espirito Santo, and once again looks to be ruling with an iron fist from the outset.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO