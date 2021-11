One month after announcing her first child’s birth, Amanda Knox described the effects that long prison sentences have on fertility. “My first infertility crisis occurred when I was sentenced to 26 years in prison for a murder I didn’t commit,” the activist, 34, wrote in a Thursday, November 11, essay, referencing her 2009 guilty verdict for the murder of roommate Meredith Kercher. “I had been on trial for two years before that verdict was handed down, and until then, I’d naively assumed that the truth couldn’t help but win out, that this was all a misunderstanding. That guilty verdict shook the foundations of my world.”

