WWE

WInc Daily LIVE: WWE Releases John Morrison, Hit Row Records And More

By Nick Hausman
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Provides Update On Triple H’s Condition

During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
WWE
ComicBook

Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Charlotte Flair Backstage After Becky Lynch Match At WWE Survivor Series

WWE.com has released 74 behind-the-scenes photos from last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. One of the photos is of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair returning to gorilla position – with a huge smile on her face – after her match against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
iheart.com

Strange Motive Behind Fan Attack On Seth Rollins At 'RAW' Revealed: Report

The fan who attacked WWE superstar Seth Rollins during the live broadcast of RAW from Barclays Center on Monday (November 22) night was reportedly catfished and scammed by an account posing as the wrestler prior to the incident, according to Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. "The guy who attacked Seth Rollins...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Confirms Daughter Has Begun In-Ring Training

With Stephanie serving as the Chief Brand Officer, Triple H being the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development and Shane McMahon becoming the Executive Chairman of Ideanomics for WWE, next in line for jobs with the family business would be Vince’s grandkids. During an exclusive interview with...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Chavo Guerrero Takes Shot At Seth Rollins After Fan Attack On WWE RAW

The life of a professional wrestler is not without its fair share of drawbacks. This includes crazy fans who jump the barricades and either try to interact with the wrestlers or attack them. It seems Chavo Guerrero took a shot at Seth Rollins’; toughness recently. As seen on his week’s...
WWE
New York Post

John Morrison headlines another round of WWE cuts

WWE’s year-long restructuring has continued with another round of talent cuts. John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker are the latest names to be let go from the company. The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Replaces Kenny Omega In AAA Mega Championship Match

With Kenny Omega unable to compete at TripleMania Regia, Lucha Libre AAA is in need of a replacement opponent for Omega’s AAA Mega Championship match with Hijo del Vikingo. They now have at least one challenger. As announced on AAA’s social media, Samuray Del Sol, best known as former WWE...
WWE
PWMania

Video: WWE Star Learns Of Releases While Live Streaming

As noted, WWE released 8 wrestlers on Thursday night – Shane Thorne, John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Jaxson Ryker, and Drake Maverick. King Xavier Woods found out about the WWE releases while on the air for G4’s relaunch of Attack of...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Gives Advice To WWE’s Young Talent Following Releases

During a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Paul Heyman spoke about the number of releases WWE has made in the past year. The Special Council for Roman Reigns spoke about being upset about the talent being let go but shared another way those releases can be viewed by young talent.
WWE
NewsBreak
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Criticizes His Own Work As A WWE Producer

Kurt Angle spoke with Talk Is Jericho recently as part of the latest Jericho Cruise. During the episode he touched on his time as a producer for WWE, admitting he wasn’t great at aspects of it. “I took the job as a producer/agent. I did it for a year, I...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Comments On Her WWE Status And Possible Return

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently spoke on a Facebook Live feed about the current status of her WWE contract. According to Rousey, she is unsure if she is still technically employed by the company. “I technically — I don’t think I am. But who knows? That’s a...
WWE
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt has been advertised to appear at...

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021, news that obviously left the entire WWE Universe and not just completely shocked, with such a brilliant mind that she was ousted from the biggest company in the business. It appears his first post-WWE appearance has been revealed. The official Wrestlecon...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Fan Throws Back Cody Rhodes’ Weight Belt, Rhodes Teases Heel Turn After Dynamite?

Cody Rhodes teamed up with PAC and Lucha Brothers against Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, and FTR in the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. At one point, Rhodes did his trademark weight belt toss out to the Chicago crowd, but it ended up coming back to the ring seconds later. The rebellion drew a big pop from the audience as seen in the video below.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has released eight more superstars

WWE seems to be reluctant to stop releasing athletes and insiders, who have become an economic burden and not for the company's pockets. Even in the night, eight other fairly prominent names were released, with WWE delivering the fateful message that they must now live with for the next 90 days until the non-competition clause with WWE ends and they can then marry elsewhere, where they can give their career a big boost again.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Terry Funk Health Update

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk is said to be doing better these days after it was reported back in the summer that he was dealing with health issues, including a battle with dementia. It was revealed back in the summer that Funk was suffering from dementia and was staying...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: B-Fab Music Video On WWE Release With Hit Row’s Top Dolla

Speak your minds. Talking is one of the most important aspects of wrestling, if not the most important of them all. The ability to speak allows a wrestler to get a message across and get fans to understand the story they’re telling. Some wrestlers have been incredibly talented at speaking over the years, but there are all kinds of ways to do so. Now some wrestlers are telling a story in a different way.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: WWE Releases 8 More Wrestlers

And it continues. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE has released 8 more wrestlers from its roster. This is in addition to the many releases that took place a couple of weeks ago. The names released are:. — John Morrison. — Top Dolla of Hit Row. — Ashante...
WWE

