NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a Thanksgiving Eve celebration at the executive mansion in Albany. The festivities kicked off with a series of what the governor called “dad jokes on steroids,” as she pardoned a turkey. “I had a whole speech written for this, but I think I’m just going to ‘wing it,'” she said. “Without ‘feather ado,’ I want to make sure we meet this nice turkey here… This turkey was in a ‘gravy danger’ before I decided to pardon him.” Hochul signed a proclamation pardoning Sullivan “Sully” the turkey. Sully was donated by the Jaffe family from Snowdance Farms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO