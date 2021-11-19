Campus crime decreases amid the pandemic, a new investigation finds

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus is not the only epidemic that people are concerned about this school year. After a decrease in classroom violence, thanks primarily to learning from home during the pandemic, school shootings are again on the rise. The year 2021 has seen the most gunfire on school grounds in the nation’s history. A total of 139 incidents resulted in 28 deaths and 80 injuries, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. Psychiatrist Dr. Charles Herrick blames isolation from the pandemic. He said deterioration of mental health during the pandemic could be at play. “They’re in greater distress. And I think, you...

PARKLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO