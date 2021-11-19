ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campus crime decreases amid the pandemic, a new investigation finds

By WSHU
wshu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrime has decreased across 10 of Connecticut’s largest four-year undergraduate colleges last year, according to the Connecticut Health I-Team. The 29% overall decline is the largest drop in...

www.wshu.org

Gephardt Daily

U of U Police investigating alleged hate crime incident that took place on campus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah Police officials are investigating an alleged hate crime that took place on campus. A university contractor was making a delivery to the loading dock at a residence hall on campus in late September 2021 when two students in a room above the dock are alleged to have “shouted the N-word and threw sunflower seeds and coffee pods out the window at the individual below,” said a statement from the U.
Pantagraph

ISU issues crime notice after person with gun seen on campus

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Police Department is sending out a community alert after an armed person was seen Wednesday near Stevenson Hall. Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that one person within a group of three people on bicycles was reported to be carrying a firearm outside of the campus building.
State
Connecticut State
mustangnews.net

New safety programs offered on campus in wake of recent crimes

Editor’s note: This story discusses themes including sexual violence. With two rapes reported on Cal Poly’s campus within one week of one another, the recent break-in incident in which an unauthorized man entered a dorm building and racial hate crimes continuing to persist, a wave of fear and unease has washed over the student body.
Fox 19

Miami University police investigating alleged rape on campus

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami University police are investigating after a student said she was raped in a dorm room on Nov. 14. The female student said the alleged rape happened around 2:30 a.m. in a residence hall room on Western Campus, police said in an alert message. She said...
The Conversation U.S.

Jury finds 3 Georgia men guilty of Ahmaud Arbery murder: 3 essential reads

It took jurors around 11 hours of deliberations to arrive at guilty verdicts in the trial of three men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, before a courtroom that included members of Arbery’s family, all the three defendants – Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan – were found guilty of counts including murder. They each now face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, after being pursued through the predominantly white suburban neighborhood of Satilla Shores, near Brunswick in Georgia. For many,...
wshu.org

COVID kills another Connecticut inmate

Another prisoner in Connecticut has died from COVID-19. The virus has killed more than 20 inmates in the state since the pandemic began. The latest was a man serving up to four months at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield for driving under the influence. Officials did not disclose his name...
CBS Miami

Parkland Massacre Survivor David Hogg On School Shootings Rising Again: ‘Major Gaps Within Our Social Safety Net’

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus is not the only epidemic that people are concerned about this school year. After a decrease in classroom violence, thanks primarily to learning from home during the pandemic, school shootings are again on the rise. The year 2021 has seen the most gunfire on school grounds in the nation’s history. A total of 139 incidents resulted in 28 deaths and 80 injuries, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. Psychiatrist Dr. Charles Herrick blames isolation from the pandemic. He said deterioration of mental health during the pandemic could be at play. “They’re in greater distress. And I think, you...
Daily Mississippian

Crime varies on campus, especially during football weekends

​Each year, students on the University of Mississippi campus fall victim to a number of different crimes, including sexual assault, larceny, harassment and cyber-bullying. The University Police Department has been making efforts to keep its students safe, specifically during football weekends when large numbers of visitors are on campus. “At...
wshu.org

Yale dean defends student use of a term some found racist, citing free speech

The dean of the Yale Law School said administrators made mistakes in how they handled a controversial email invitation to a campus party. In September, two student groups used the term “trap house” to describe a party they were hosting. The term originates in drug culture, and it’s part of the name of a popular political podcast.
wshu.org

SUNY forms committee to break down barriers to higher education for students with disabilities

The State University of New York has assembled a 28-member panel to examine the barriers facing students with disabilities on its campuses statewide. Chancellor Jim Malatras said the SUNY Empowering Students with Disability Task Force is charged with eliminating stigma, improving accessibility and creating opportunities for the 32,000 SUNY students who self-identify as having a disability.
wshu.org

Disgraced former Bridgeport chief, now serving a prison sentence for fraud, is decertified

Disgraced former Bridgeport police chief A.J. Perez has lost his police certification. Perez is in prison for rigging his own hiring process. Prosecutors said he worked with Bridgeport’s personnel director to ensure he would get the job of police chief while he served as acting chief. He was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for wire fraud and lying to the FBI.
