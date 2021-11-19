ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

By Clayton Davis
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ...

www.middletownpress.com



