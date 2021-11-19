Detroit’s Defense Is A Problem

Listen, I know there are people out there that love Carr and say the organization has failed him and there's no "team" around him (yet they glorify his "stats" which can only come from that same "sucky team" that they vilify) and so on and so forth. Let me let you in on one of the the BIGGEST Carr excuses, it's the game plan/offense and it's terrible and that's why the offense is bad, not Carr. THIS excuse got chucked out of the window when Gruden got the boot and the coaches et al said Oly and CARR will be making game plans and CARR had veto of plays that come in. So if you want to complain about the offense, take that up with our OC Derek Fing Carr. Oh, and since Derek has looked so much like he has in the past in his now controlling of the offense, I guess you can look at his past years of success, or lack thereof, and point to him as the common factor in how the offense, any of the offenses that've been put on display with him under center, have looked like absolute trash with him out there.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO