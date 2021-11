Pack away your popcorn buckets and your favorite walking shoes, because your next trip to Disneyland might be on indefinite hold. On Nov. 15, Disney Parks Chair Josh D'Amaro announced that Disneyland will be shutting down Mickey's Toontown, one of the park's most well-known attractions, in March 2022 to make way for a scheduled makeover, according to Deadline. So if you had tickets booked for next year and you were looking forward to swinging by this section of the park, you might want to think about rescheduling. Keep reading for more details on the park closure and what to expect.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO