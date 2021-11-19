ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

This Is Halloweekend: What Halloween Looks Like Now

By Kyla Wilson
 6 days ago

After spending Halloween in quarantine last year, students have returned to their usual Halloween festivities, on and off campus. This year, there were many ways for students to celebrate Halloween over the week of the holiday. Several events were put on by campus organizations, like Delta Chi Delta’s annual viewing of...

Argus Press

CLASSON: What Thanksgiving looks like

My mother sent a photo of a huge female turkey sitting on her bird feeder. The giant, ungainly creature looked ridiculous, perched on the wooden roof of a feeder intended for chickadees and nuthatches. “She has been hanging around for two days now,” my mother wrote. “Maybe our Thanksgiving dinner?”
Best Life

See What Erin From "The Waltons" Looks Like Now at 60

Throughout the 1970s, The Waltons was one of the most popular TV shows on the air. The series follows the Walton family as they live on their Virginia farm from the Great Depression up to World War II. It features an ensemble cast playing the many members of the family, and they've all gone different ways in their lives and careers since the show ended in 1981. Today, we're checking in on Mary Elizabeth McDonough, who played the second oldest daughter of the Walton family, Erin.
ky-news.com

What will your footprint look like?

Just imagine if you woke up tomorrow with only the things you thanked God for today. What would you have? Would you have family? Or friends? Or church or a job? Or a Thanksgiving meal?. As most of us gather with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day, but do we...
HollywoodLife

Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years

Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives. Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
CBS Pittsburgh

400 Years Old, Thanksgiving Was Late Being Recognized As National Holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This Thursday is a uniquely American national holiday, but Thanksgiving wasn’t always celebrated nationwide. How did this holiday become such an American tradition? KDKA’s Jon Delano says Thanksgiving has always been special for his family. His ninth great-grandfather, Philippe de Lannoy, arrived in Plymouth in late 1621 after the first Thanksgiving and has often wondered what he missed when 90 Native Americans and 52 Pilgrim survivors enjoyed the first harvest feast. “There are two eyewitness accounts of that event which was a three-day harvest festival with lots of feasting and fellowship. But it wasn’t until two years later that the...
CBS Sacramento

Salvation Army Feeds Hundreds Hot Thanksgiving Meals

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The demand for help this holiday season is growing.  Many people are struggling to make ends meet or to even afford a meal. Every person has their own story. Some, like Kao Saechao, were comfortable enough to share theirs. He’s fallen on tough times and knows he’s not alone. “I’m just in a bad situation right now but I’m on the right track,” he said.  “We have all been through something, you know. I’m not the only one,” said Nord Young, who is a veteran.   Young is grateful to sit amongst other men who have served, feeling the love and support...
CBS Pittsburgh

Babies At AHN Celebrate Thanksgiving In Adorable Turkey Hats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. Allegheny Health Network tweeted photos of babies they say are thankful, blessed and turkey obsessed. #Thankful, #blessed, and #turkey obsessed! We are thankful for these cute little turkeys and to the nurse and community members that donated the hats for them! What are you thankful for this holiday season? pic.twitter.com/KdktIYkTxD — AHN (@AHNtoday) November 24, 2021 The hats were donated by a nurse and community member.
KRDO News Channel 13

Holiday season not ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ for everyone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - While the holidays are known for being a joyful season, many find this time of year incredibly taxing on their mental health. A study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) found 64% of people with mental illness report holidays make their conditions worse. Mental Health Professionals like Timothy The post Holiday season not ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ for everyone appeared first on KRDO.
Variety

‘Really Love’ Review: A D.C. Couple Appreciate – and Create – Black Art

Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe) and Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing) don’t meet cute in “Really Love.” They meet with understated beauty, at a time in their lives when ardor and connection will be tested by the dreams each has harbored for much of their lives. He’s a talented painter watching other art school classmates get representation and gallery shows. She’s in the last year of law school and sure to be courted by elite firms. For her debut feature, director Angel Kristi Williams doesn’t make it easy on her protagonists. And her deliberateness of vision, trust in story and clear-eyed empathy suggest she’s a...
williamsonhomepage.com

An unforgettable Thanksgiving

I suppose this idea of Thanksgiving has gotten fairly complicated.  I grew up in Massachusetts, in such close proximity to Plymouth Rock that I was well acquainted with the romantic version of the Thanksgiving story.  . I imagined pilgrims and Native Americans sitting down at a large open-air picnic table eating everything...
CBS Boston

Families Reunite At Logan Airport Before Celebrating Thanksgiving

BOSTON (CBS) — Logan Airport was the place for dozens of reunions the night before Thanksgiving. Pauline Massed welcomed her son and his girlfriend back home to Massachusetts for the first time in more than a year. “What a difference a year makes,” said Massed. “We basically did FaceTime last Thanksgiving, so it’s definitely a joy to have them both home and celebrate family.” It’s not only the kids hopping on flights. There was one couple excited to be in Boston for the first time, flying in all the way from Atlanta to spend Thanksgiving with their son. “This is my first visit to see my son since he graduated from college,” said Tonya Weaver from Georgia. “I’m very excited about being here in Boston for the first time.” According to AAA, 53.4 million travelers are taking advantage of spending the holidays with their loved ones this year. 48.3 million are traveling by car, and 4.2 million are traveling by air. And some families are so excited for the chance to travel again, they’re skipping Thanksgiving. “I usually cook at home. This year, we’re going to Orlando, Universal [Studios],” said Tamara Harmon of Gloucester. “Because I don’t want to cook a turkey.”
CBS Boston

Welcome To ‘Elfland’: 8-Year-Old Somerville Boy Builds Miniature Community In Vacant Lot

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Welcome to “Elfland,” a miniature community in Somerville in the middle of a vacant lot. “Elfland” has a library, a hospital, and even an ice-skating rink. It’s a place with a lot to offer, if you’re small enough to use it. “This used to be a gas station, and it’s been out of use for a couple of years. And ‘Elfland’ popped up. I just saw it at night one time,” said Somerville resident Lena Warnke. “Elfland” is the work of an eight-year-old boy in the neighborhood, with some help from his parents. The boy said, “I saw signs invisible to...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers Come Together To Distribute Hundreds Of Turkey Dinners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plenty of families are spending time at home with food on their plates. But not everybody has that privilege on the holidays. Instead of spending Thanksgiving with their families, some in the Pittsburgh area spent Thursdays handing out food to their neighbors in need. “It’s a lot of work, but we love to do it,” said Joe Bopp, commander of American Legion Post 618. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Early Thanksgiving morning, the American Legion in McKees Rocks turned on its ovens, dropped 20 turkeys in the frier and started cooking around 300 meals to serve. “We’re doing Thanksgiving dinner for anybody...
Times Gazette

What Thanksgiving looks like

My mother sent a photo of a huge female turkey sitting on her bird feeder. The giant, ungainly creature looked ridiculous, perched on the little wooden roof of a feeder intended for chickadees and nuthatches. “She has been hanging around for two days now,” my mother wrote. “Maybe our Thanksgiving...
