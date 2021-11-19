ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Three people sentenced after being convicted in murder of Javion Shorter

By Chuck Williams, Jolyn Hannah
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The three suspects found guilty in the deadly shooting of a teen on his 18th birthday in a 2017 murder were sentenced on Friday.

Earlier this month, Javon McClendon, Nashira Miller, and Daijon Williams were found guilty in the murder of Javion Shorter in November 2017. Williams was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. McClendon and Miller were each found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Shorter died after being shot in the arm and abdomen in the early morning hours of Nov. 17, 2017. The deadly shooting happened in the 5600 block of Hunter Road at building 14 of Ballard Way Apartments.

Williams has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

McClendon and Miller have both been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. They each must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole. They have been in jail since the shooting and that time could count toward the sentence.

Javion Shorter’s mother, Tangi Shorter told the court she had warned her son about his relationship with Miller, who was in a relationship with Shorter at the time of his death but had a previous relationship with Williams. “I told him he was either going to end up dead or in jail. He ended up dead, said Shorter”

Even with the sentencing, Shorter’s mother said her son’s death is part of a bigger problem.

“Really, I feel like no one wins in this case. But I also feel like the gun violence needs to stop. My son’s life was taken promptly. But I feel like we did get justice. We got God’s justice,” said Tangi Shorter.

The sentencing took more than two hours and Judge Land said he had been thinking about this case a lot since the verdicts nine days ago.

Land talked about how this started when Shorter broke his girlfriend’s phone. And escalated. He said no one should die because they break someone’s cell phone.

Assistant District Attorney Nathaniel Stewart said the evidence in the trial was clear and that was reflected in the sentencing laid down by the judge.

“Mr. Williams was the one who pulled the trigger. I think he may have been brought there by Ms. Miller to do that,” said Stewart. “I think he is the one who pulled the trigger and he’s the most culpable based on the evidence. And I think it’s fitting he gets the most serious punishment of the three.”

Miller’s attorney, Stacey Jackson, told the court that he felt the jury got this one wrong. Attorneys for all three defendants have said they will appeal.

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, there was heavier than normal security throughout the courtroom, which is attached to the jail. News 3 was told the security was heightened due to an implied threat against the District Attorney’s office.

