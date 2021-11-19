ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots are among top 10 teams for Super Bowl odds

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The New England Patriots is secure their fifth win in a row with a 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. In doing so, they also improved their Super Bowl odds.

The Patriots now have the 10th-best odds to win the Super Bowl ar +1500. Also representing the AFC are the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and Baltimore Ravens. The bills have the best odds to win it at +600.

New England play their next game against the Tennessee Titans on November 28. A win against Tennessee could drastically improve their odds, as the Patriots look to continue their climb up the AFC.

As for now, the Patriots get the weekend off, with many players planning to spend it how they see fit.

