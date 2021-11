It would be easy for the Falcons to just mail it in on the rest of the season; after all, Arthur Smith’s squad has struggled all year long in what seems like a different capacity every week. Whether it be the offense, defense, or special teams, Atlanta has come up short in more ways than one. It feels like every facet of this team has ultimately contributed to at least one loss this season. The Falcons 4-6 record just isn’t indicative of how they’ve played lately.

