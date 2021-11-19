Resistance to federal mandate could impact holiday travel

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Lines swelled at Oakland International Airport early Wednesday as travelers, who had delayed gathering with family and friends during the long months of isolation during the COVID pandemic, crowded onto flights on the way to Thanksgiving weekend reunions.
Travel experts have predicted the number of air travelers this week would approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels.
If the scene at Oakland International was being repeated at airports across the country, those bullish predictions were coming to fruition.
Traffic on the highways leading into local Bay Area airports were already backing up at 6 a.m. and lines at the check-in...
