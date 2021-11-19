Enjoy the best of Vancouver Island this winter with these family friendly activities

Newport on the Levee is getting into the holiday spirit as the mixed-use destination prepares to ring in the most wonderful time of year with Light Up the Levee, Santa’s House on the Levee, a Small Business Saturday shopping experience, and Menorah Lights on the Levee. Starting Saturday, November 20, through Thursday, December 23, the Levee will be transformed into a winter wonderland from The Gallery to Aquarium Plaza to Bridgeview Box Park and beyond.

NEWPORT, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO