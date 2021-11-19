Aaron Curry evolves from bust to coach on rise in Seattle

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Cleveland Browns big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was "excused" from practice for a second straight day amid drama linked with his father's social media posts that blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for the perceived lack of chemistry between the two teammates on the field. Mayfield told reporters Wednesday he would...
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
Following the news of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas declaring that he is done for the 2021 NFL season, Sean Payton shared his thoughts and didn’t hold back in expressing his views of the current state of his team’s receiving corps. Via Katherine Terrell of The Athletic:. Payton...
A lot of people from in and around the NBA have chimed in on the incident involving Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons. LeBron got ejected for just the second time in his career for a supposed inadvertent blow to Stewart’s head that left the youngster’s face all covered in blood.
Could Dallas Cowboys Hall-of-Fame quarterback Troy Aikman be changing TV jobs?. Amazon is taking over the NFL’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts next year, and the company reportedly wants to make a gigantic move involving its announcing lineup. And including Aikman would be gigantic. According to Mike McCarthy of Front Office...
It has been a rough week for the Garrett brothers. A day before Jason Garrett was fired as offensive coordinator for the Giants, his brother, John Garrett, was relieved of his duties at Lafayette College, a Patriot League school in Pennsylvania. “On behalf of the college and our student-athletes I...
The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has undergone surgery to repair his left knee, but there’s some sort of good news that came out of it. No, Winston still won’t be coming back any time soon as he needs at least six months to rehab before starting non-contact drills. The good news, however, is that his MCL didn’t have to be repaired.
If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, there’s a pretty solid chance that you are not a very big fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. In fact, for most Lions fans, Rodgers is right on the top of their most-hated list. But one Lions fan likes...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb just doesn’t know why the NFL keeps fining him, and not for some meager amount of money. The issue took the spotlight once again after Aaron Rodgers was fined just $14,650 for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Lamb admitted...
The retired quarterback, who is currently coaching high school football in Alabama in his first year post-NFL, did not rule out coming out of retirement to join the New Orleans Saints for the remainder of the 2021 season. According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Rivers said he...
It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
