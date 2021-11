The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night by a score of 41-37, falling just short of pulling of an improbable comeback in the fourth quarter. It’s crazy to imagine Pittsburgh having the ability to score 37 points, the most of the season, given the problems this offense has have over the past calendar year. However, an offensive explosion was necessary as the defense had its worst statistical outing in the regular season since 2013, allowing over 500 yards of total offense and 41 points up on the board with several impact players out of the lineup on the defensive side of the football for Pittsburgh.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO