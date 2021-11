We already knew that indie hit Loop Hero was coming to Nintendo Switch, but its release date was an ambiguous “sometime in 2021.” Now, we have specific information. Loop Hero’s Switch release date is Thursday, December 9, and pre-orders on the eShop are open now. Interestingly, that’s the same day as The Game Awards, and Loop Hero is up for Best Indie. We consider it to be a surprisingly positive mental health allegory, so the nomination is certainly deserved. Voting for the Game Awards is open now, so if you played Loop Hero’s original PC release and want to give it a nod, go right ahead.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO