Congress & Courts

Kevin McCarthy delayed the vote on the spending package by speaking for over 8 hours

By Kelsey Snell
NPR
 6 days ago

Audio will be available later today. House Republican...

www.npr.org

Palm Beach Daily News

Kevin McCarthy is barking mad

Too often in public life, our leaders are afraid to speak the truth about the hard issues, to focus the American people on what really matters. Fortunately, Kevin McCarthy is not one of those timid leaders. And in the wee hours of Friday morning, he bravely stepped forward and forced the House of Representatives — nay, all of America — to face the truth . . . about the deli he operated when he was 19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Audio#House#Republican
mediaite.com

AOC Fumes Over ‘Empty Promises’ Amid Gutted Spending Bill, Calls on WH to Bypass Congress: ‘Biden Could Do This Stuff With a Stroke of a Pen’

To hear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tell it, Senate passage of the Build Back Better Act in something close to its current form is nothing short of a must. In an interview with The New York Times, AOC fumed about the watered-down version of the spending package, and warned that progressives may not back the agenda of President Joe Biden and Democratic House leadership going forward if the Senate does not follow through and pass the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americasvoice.org

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Scapegoats Immigrants While Delaying House Vote on Build Back Better Act

Yesterday, House Minority Leader in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy delayed the vote on the Build Back Better Act with an over eight-and-a-half-hour speech on the House floor. Throughout his speech, the GOP leader took aim at undocumented immigrants, the so-called “Biden Border Crisis” and tried to make a case for keeping immigration provisions out of the Build Back Better bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KGET

Louis Gill says Kevin McCarthy ‘flailed and failed’ during 8-hour rant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, California District 23 challenger Louis Gill called out Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) following McCarthy’s “angry” speech that stalled the Build Back Better vote Thursday night. READ MORE: GOP McCarthy’s ‘angry’ rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill “Once again, Kevin McCarthy showed his true colors. For eight hours, he stood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kyma.com

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy stalls Biden Bill for eight hours

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Kevin McCarthy, Minority Leader for the House, rambled for more than eight hours on the House floor to stall President Joe Biden's social safety net plan. McCarthy went on this long speech from Thursday night into Friday morning in an attempt to halt, or at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

