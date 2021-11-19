Kevin McCarthy delayed the vote on the spending package by speaking for over 8 hours

Too often in public life, our leaders are afraid to speak the truth about the hard issues, to focus the American people on what really matters. Fortunately, Kevin McCarthy is not one of those timid leaders. And in the wee hours of Friday morning, he bravely stepped forward and forced the House of Representatives — nay, all of America — to face the truth . . . about the deli he operated when he was 19.
To hear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tell it, Senate passage of the Build Back Better Act in something close to its current form is nothing short of a must. In an interview with The New York Times, AOC fumed about the watered-down version of the spending package, and warned that progressives may not back the agenda of President Joe Biden and Democratic House leadership going forward if the Senate does not follow through and pass the bill.
Yesterday, House Minority Leader in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy delayed the vote on the Build Back Better Act with an over eight-and-a-half-hour speech on the House floor. Throughout his speech, the GOP leader took aim at undocumented immigrants, the so-called “Biden Border Crisis” and tried to make a case for keeping immigration provisions out of the Build Back Better bill.
