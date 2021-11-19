Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from The RSM Classic with back injury

The PGA Tour ends its fall segment of the season with a seaside stroll, with players trying to build up their FedEx Cup points at this week's 2021 RSM Classic. The event, which tees off Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club, is the final official tournament before the PGA Tour really ramps up after the holidays. The players will face a picturesque but challenging course in St. Simons Island, Ga. Robert Streb is the defending champion and has won his only two tour events at Sea Island. Scottie Scheffler is the 12-1 favorite in the latest 2021 RSM Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed closely by Webb Simpson (14-1). Cameron Smith (16-1) also is expected to be right in the mix, while Streb is a 70-1 long shot.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO