Golf

Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from The RSM Classic with back injury

PGA Tour
 7 days ago

Louis Oosthuizen opened with a 1-under 69 on Sea Island’s Seaside Course. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked player at The RSM Classic, withdrew...

www.pgatour.com

nbcsportsedge.com

DraftKings Preview: Davis a Focus at the RSM Classic

The final PGA Tour event of the calendar year is upon us, as players make their way to Sea Island Golf Club in Saint Simons Island on the Atlantic coast of Georgia. Each golfer will play one round on the Seaside Course and the Plantation Course. Then on Saturday and Sunday, those who make the cut will play their final two rounds on the Seaside Course.
GAMBLING
Tennis World Usa

Louis Oosthuizen, the only Top 10 in Georgia

In Saint Simons Island, Georgia (USA), the RSM Classic, a PGA Tour golf tournament, will be staged from 18 to 21 November. At the Sea Island Resort, as regards the Top 10 in the world ranking, only the South African Louis Oosthuizen (ninth) will be on the field. Absent the...
GEORGIA STATE
theScore

Sabbatini DQ'd from RSM Classic for bizarre rules infraction

Six-time PGA TOUR winner Rory Sabbatini was disqualified from the RSM Classic following a rules violation Thursday, the TOUR confirmed. The 45-year-old violated Rule 4.1 by using a club that had a "non-conforming external attachment" on its face. A TOUR official said a sticker was attached to Sabbatini's club face, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard.
GOLF
KESQ News Channel 3

PGA WEST’s Bryan Lebedevitch named Top 100 teachers in America by GOLF Magazine

PGA West announced today that its Golf Academy lead instructor, Bryan Lebedevitch, was named one of the top 100 Teachers in America by Golf Magazine. The list is released every two years and is based on evaluations from an independent committee of golf instructors across the United States, according to officials. "I'm humbled and honored The post PGA WEST’s Bryan Lebedevitch named Top 100 teachers in America by GOLF Magazine appeared first on KESQ.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

RSM Classic Golf Betting Tips 2021

Harris English 2pts each way at 28/1 with Bet365 I’m hoping the class of Harris English will win the day in his first tournament since a back injury. He’s taken five weeks off since pulling out during the final round at the CJ Cup in October. The Sea Island resident, now a Ryder Cup player, tied for sixth 12 months ago and will be raring to go after such a long break.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2021 RSM Classic odds, field: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that's nailed seven majors

Last year's RSM Classic champ, Robert Streb, comes into this week with two top-10 finishes in his last three events. Streb is currently 35th in the FedExCup rankings, and has a chance to climb even further with 500 FedExCup points going to the 2021 RSM Classic winner. The tournament's last six champions return to play this year when the action begins on Thursday, and 2016 winner Kevin Kisner is the biggest favorite in the group.
GOLF
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Golf Weekly

2021 RSM Classic Power Rankings

This week, Georgia’s picturesque Saint Simons Island is the host site of the last full-field PGA Tour event of the 2021 calendar year: the RSM Classic, where a talented field hopes to get their name on the tournament’s 12-year list of victors before breaking for the rest of November and all of December.
GOLF
sanantoniopost.com

The RSM Classic: Preview, Odds Best Bets

The RSM Classic begins Thursday at the Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island in Georgia. It is the home to numerous PGA Tour players and serves as the final event on the 2021 tour calendar. Field Level Media's golf experts preview the event along with betting odds and best...
GOLF
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Golf Course Primer: The RSM Classic

The PGA Tour's final event in 2021 is upon us. And for this here course primer, we get to pull double duty, as The RSM Classic uses a two-course setup at Sea Island Resort. The Seaside and the Plantation courses are in play, and golfers will tackle each course once to start the event. Those making the cut will finish up both weekend rounds at the Seaside course.
GOLF
Brunswick News

Volunteers make joyous return to RSM Classic

The RSM Classic family extends well past the borders of St. Simons Island. Since 2010, more than 1,200 members of the clan make an annual trek from different pockets of the globe to Sea Island Golf Club to volunteer their time to the PGA Tour event — outside of last year, when that number was more than cut in half in the face of COVID-19.
CHARITIES
nbcsportsedge.com

RSM Classic: Round 1 Three-Balls to Consider

The final PGA Tour event of the calendar year is here with a full field headed to Georgia’s own, Sea Island Golf Club for this week’s RSM Classic. While oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook have Scottie Scheffler as the tournament favorite but there are others like Webb Simpson and Kevin Kisner who hope to prove the oddsmakers wrong.
GOLF
Marietta Daily Journal

RSM Classic completes the Golden Isles' return to normalcy

ST. SIMONS ISLAND — The Golden Isles got a taste of what normal feels like post-pandemic when the Florida-Georgia football game on Oct. 30 played to full capacity, which meant visitors, buzz and business. Step two for a normal fall comes this week with the 12th playing of the RSM...
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
GolfWRX

From the Forums: New Odyssey Tri Hot putters from the RSM Classic

In our forums, our members have been reacting to Odyssey’s new Tri Hot putters from this week’s RSM Classic. We have a ton of photos in our forums for you to feast your eyes on, which you can access here. Here’s a look at a selection of photos of the...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2021 RSM Classic

If we’ve used the “buffet” analogy one too many times in describing our collection of tour photos from this event or that, forgive us, but we have a full-fledged smorgasbord for you from the RSM Classic this week. We have shots of Justin Rose testing a new driver (Titleist). We...
PHOTOGRAPHY
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

RSM Classic Picks and Props

For those who missed it, check out the RSM Classic Preview and Betting Strategies for the types of golfers you should look to target for your picks. Using that as a guide, let’s take a look at some of the best bets to make this week. Here are my picks for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open (odds courtesy of BetMGM).
GOLF
CBS Sports

2021 RSM Classic Fantasy golf rankings, picks, lineups, sleepers: Back Scottie Scheffler, fade Webb Simpson

The PGA Tour ends its fall segment of the season with a seaside stroll, with players trying to build up their FedEx Cup points at this week's 2021 RSM Classic. The event, which tees off Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club, is the final official tournament before the PGA Tour really ramps up after the holidays. The players will face a picturesque but challenging course in St. Simons Island, Ga. Robert Streb is the defending champion and has won his only two tour events at Sea Island. Scottie Scheffler is the 12-1 favorite in the latest 2021 RSM Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed closely by Webb Simpson (14-1). Cameron Smith (16-1) also is expected to be right in the mix, while Streb is a 70-1 long shot.
GOLF
PGA Tour

The First Look: The RSM Classic

The RSM Classic is the final PGA TOUR event of the year, bringing the fall schedule to a close in the idyllic seaside setting of Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Robert Streb returns to defend last year’s win, the second of his career and second at Sea...
GOLF
texastech.com

Aberg, Pereira begin RSM Classic

SEA ISLAND, Georgia – Texas Tech junior Ludvig Aberg is at even-par at the PGA Tour's RSM Classic, while former Red Raider Mito Pereira is 3-under with an opening-round 67 on Thursday at the Sea Island Golf Club. Aberg, who earned a spot in the PGA Tour event by winning...
GOLF

