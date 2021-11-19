Cool and dry for playoff games tonight

Happy Thanksgiving! Dry weather holds strong today, with passing clouds building in by late afternoon and early evening. Highs warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area, feeling nice for outdoor time. Tonight ushers in a few light showers for the mountains after the sun sets, which could turn to brief wintry mix in the higher elevations. Around midnight onward, the Upstate could see a few passing showers but they move out fast. Overnight lows drop into the 30s and low 40s.
We will be cloudy and cool today and we could see some rain and snow tonight. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for today with a high of 40. There is a chance of rain and snow for tonight with a low of 33.
A fabulous fall day to get outside and enjoy this cool and dry weather. High pressure will keep us pleasant and dry through mid week. On shore flow will allow temperatures to gradually increase mid to late week. Rain chances also increase Thursday with increasing moisture from the south. A late week front will bring rain chances Friday.
Despite prognosticators picking Faith Academy of Marble Falls to win the TAPPS Class 2A Division II state championship, the Flames themselves aren’t looking further than the first game of the playoffs. “Nobody is looking ahead,” head coach Stephen Shipley said. “We know now we’re in (the part of the season...
We are posting an AFL Live thread tonight early as a reminder that the Arizona Fall League Fall-Stars game will be televised on MLB Network tonight at 7 PM ET. The Pittsburgh Pirates will be represented by infielders Ji-hwan Bae and Nick Gonzales. Check back later for a recap of their performances.
The Natchitoches Central High School football team takes the field for a state playoff game for the first time in six seasons when the Chiefs kick off tonight at 7 in Baton Rouge against Woodlawn’s Panthers. NCHS won its first six games of the season, but has lost the last...
Temperatures are in the 20s and low 30s to start off the day. Make sure you bundle up before leaving for work and give yourself a little extra time to defrost windshields. Highs will be in the 40s today and struggle to reach the low 40s tomorrow. Rain chances increase Thursday night. Expect showers and 40s Friday. Drying out and staying chilly for the weekend ahead.
Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice. It was a much quieter day on Monday, with just a few lake-effect showers passing through. Temperatures also remained chilly, continuing our trend from the end of the weekend. As for your Tuesday, we'll get a chance to get rid of the wet weather completely for a day, but temperatures won't move much from where they've been.
Tonight: Showers early, breezy, clearing late, low 42. Friday: Sunshine early, clouds later, showers after sunset, high 55. Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers later, snow showers mixed at night, high 43. Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 43. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Thursday Evening,. It has been a very warm day today with highs...
Will he or won’t he? The big question on everyone’s mind for tonight’s Ravens-Dolphins game is whether or not Tua will end up starting, or if that middle finger issue will keep him out. Diener has the latest there and gives his take on what all of this might mean for his future as the Miami Dolphins QB.
Colder air will continue to settle in to kick off your workweek. A breezy northwest wind will give way to windchills in the low-20s by daybreak. Although the brighter skies will return, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper-30s. Expect only a high of 40° by the afternoon.
FOGGY START: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Alabama north of a line from Jackson to Prattville to Ranburne early this morning; visibilities are less than one-eighth of a mile in many areas. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning, and we project a sunny day ahead with a high in the mid to upper 60s, very close to seasonal averages for mid-November.
Good Morning Dry and cool Today with lighter winds. Sunshine in the morning will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon as a warm front approaches. Highs will once again be near or slightly below normal. THIS MORNING FORECAST 6:30 AM A sunny cold start with light breezes and continued dry […]
High pressure sits over the Kentucky and Tennessee state line, keeping things dry but also keeping things chilly for Monday!. Clouds increase with breezy winds, late-day rain for Friday!. Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST. A wave of energy passes through the region later today, but ahead of...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today begins with a soaking rain and gusty breeze as temperatures fall into the 40s. The air will continue to cool this afternoon reaching the 30s and kicking on the lake snow machine shortly after dinner. The snow bands will focus on S. Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties Thursday evening into Friday morning. Lake snows will diminish during the day on Friday leaving 2-4" of fresh snow over the S. Tier with Buffalo and the Northtowns only seeing occasional bursts of snow with temps in the 30s for daytime highs. The weekend will start out dry with sun & clouds and a cool 43F on Saturday, but clouds will increase on Sunday as scattered showers will arrive during the afternoon and increase through the evening with temps again in the mid 40s.
