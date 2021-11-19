The science MoDOT uses to keep roads clear in the winter

CHICAGO (CBS) — The plows and trucks are getting ready for action. While it’s a little warmer, winter weather is around the corner. On Wednesday, Illinois launches its Winter Weather Get It Together safety campaign. Two new plows are joining the team. “Orange crush” and “Scooby Doo” winning entries from IDOT’s name the snowplow contest. With ice and snow on the way, state officials and AAA have advice for being on the roads. We have upgraded our winter road conditions map at https://t.co/jWNMEWqyKA, optimized for mobile devices and with more precise reporting. Learn more: https://t.co/tVzqnTC1lg pic.twitter.com/LCIZC0Az1b — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) November 16, 2021 Be extra careful and watch out for workers on roadways. Ice and snow make it even harder to pull off last minute lane changes. Bookmark Getting Around Illinois to check travel conditions 24-7. Officials added people should make sure the car emergency kit is up to date and to tell someone your travel route. Along with wearing your seatbelt, keep your phone charged.

TRAFFIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO