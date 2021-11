From my recollection, we’ve never had a video game that combined dating and bowling until this week’s release of Date Night Bowling, and I have no idea how that’s possible. Pairing those two activities together just makes so much sense. Heck, I remember when my future wife and I went bowling as one of the activities we did during our first day out together. Bowling is fun, it offers a lot of chances to talk with your date, and it can provide that thrilling mix of rooting for each other while also trying to best each other.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO