Devils-Senators game rescheduled

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (8-5-3) vs the Minnesota Wild (11-6-1) The Devils are hot off a very big win and a nice long break. Saturday they scored four goals in the third period to take the win away from the Tampa Bay Lightning, who had a 3-1 lead going into the second intermission. They haven’t played since, which gives them a nice lengthy rest, so we should have all fresh legs on deck coming into tonight. Helpfully, the Lightning played Minnesota the very next night, so we have a recent comparison— the Wild lost 5-4 in a shootout. They have also had the last two days off, so I wouldn’t expect any tired legs from them tonight either.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO