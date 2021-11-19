ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils-Senators game rescheduled

Cover picture for the articleThe Devils will host the Senators in early December. On Friday afternoon the NHL announced...

chatsports.com

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils [Game #11]

The Islanders (5-3-2) are in Newark to face the Devils (6-3-2), and if you read those records right and understand funny NHL math, you know an Isles regulation win would have them tie New Jersey on points and pull ahead on points percentage in the bottom half of the tight Metro standings.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Game 12: Boston Bruins @ New Jersey Devils Lines, Preview

The Boston Bruins (6-5-0, 12 pts) travel to New Jersey for a Saturday matinee against the Devils (7-3-2, 16 pts) at the Prudential Center for their first meeting of the regular season (NHL Network, MSG+, NESN, 98.5 the Sports Hub). The Bruins head into Saturday’s game with some serious defensive...
NHL
Fox News

Marchand scores twice, Bruins end Devils 3-game win streak

Brad Marchard scored twice and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and the Boston Bruins beat New Jersey 5-2 on Saturday, ending the Devils' three-game winning streak. Erik Haula, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored as the Bruins ended a three-game losing streak on the road. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy added three assists in helping Swayman win his third straight game.
NHL
NESN

Devils Riding Three-Game Winning Streak Heading Into Matchup Vs. Bruins

The New Jersey Devils bring one of the youngest teams in the NHL against the Bruins. Boston travels to New Jersey to take on the Devils on Saturday afternoon, a team that is riding a three-game winning streak. Led by defenseman Dougie Hamilton and center Nico Hischier, the Devils sit...
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Extends Point Streak To Six Games In Win Vs. Devils

Brad Marchand is leading by example for the Boston Bruins. Boston got back in the win column on Saturday afternoon. The Bruins captured the win by defeating the New Jersey Devils by a 5-2 score. Marchand registered two goals in the winning effort. The first gave the B’s a 2-0...
NHL
NHL

Blackwood, Devils Blank Islanders in 4-0 Victory | GAME STORY

The Devils knew this week would be tough. It featured matchups against three of the best teams in the NHL: Florida, NY Islanders, Boston. New Jersey has proven it can roll with the big boys after besting the Panthers, 7-3, Tuesday, and now beating the Islanders 4-0 behind goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood's seventh career shutout (42 saves) Thursday at Prudential Center.
NHL
NHL

Devils Finish 3-Game Homestand Against Bruins | GAME PREVIEW

The Devils and Bruins face off at Prudential Center at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. You can watch on MSG+ and listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below and check back for lineup updates, videos, and more a few hours ahead of the game. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS.
NHL
NHL

Devils' Homestand Sweep Thwarted by Bruins in Loss | GAME STORY

The Devils' hopes of a three-game homestand sweep were stymied by the Boston Bruins, who came away with a 5-2 victory against New Jersey Saturday afternoon at Prudential Center. Brad Marchand scored twice for Boston, which also got goals from Erik Haula, Patrice Bergeron and DeBrusk. New Jersey finished 2-1...
NHL
chatsports.com

Game Preview: New Jersey Devils-Florida Panthers 11/17

The New Jersey Devils had an unexpected break when the Ottawa Senators, whom the Devils were supposed to play on Tuesday, saw several of their games rescheduled because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Devils should be well-rested — something they needed after a tough four-game week last week. Week 5...
NHL
NHL

Devils' Comeback Earns Point in Shootout Loss to Rangers | GAME STORY

Pavel Zacha's late third-period goal forced overtime and earned New Jersey a point in an eventual seven-round shootout loss. New Jersey's Pavel Zacha scored with 2:44 remaining in regulation to help the Devils earn a point in an eventual 4-3 seven-round shootout loss to the New York Rangers Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
NHL

Holtz In, Boqvist Out for Devils at Tampa Bay | PRE-GAME STORY

Tough task ahead with 9-3-3 Lightning as Devils look to halt three-game winless skid. The Devils complete their two-game Florida road trip with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. You can watch the game on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below with...
NHL
NHL

Devils-Senators game postponed for COVID-19 issues to be played Dec. 6

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced that regular-season Game No. 234 featuring the Ottawa Senators at the New Jersey Devils, originally scheduled for Nov. 16, is now scheduled to take place on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. The complete 2021-22 NHL regular-season...
NHL
NHL

Devils Rally in the Third to Stun Lightning 5-3 | GAME STORY

TAMPA, FL - Trailing 3-1 heading into the third period, the New Jersey Devils came out on fire, scoring three times in the period's opening 10 minutes to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Yegor Sharangovich scored twice while Mackenzie Blackwood made 31 saves, including...
NHL
Sportico

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating Hockey History

Is hockey getting the fashion treatment? Just days after the opening of the New York Islanders’ new home UBS Arena in Belmont Park, the New Jersey Devils will debut a third jersey paying homage to their home state’s hockey history. Co-designed by Devils Hall of Fame player Martin Brodeur, the new look debuting on Nov. 23 bears the word “Jersey” in script on the front, as well as 21 stripes in reference to the state’s 21 counties, five of which are on the shoulders and arms referencing the five Devils players with retired jerseys: Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, Scott Stevens, Scott Niedermayer and...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Game Preview #17: New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (8-5-3) vs the Minnesota Wild (11-6-1) The Devils are hot off a very big win and a nice long break. Saturday they scored four goals in the third period to take the win away from the Tampa Bay Lightning, who had a 3-1 lead going into the second intermission. They haven’t played since, which gives them a nice lengthy rest, so we should have all fresh legs on deck coming into tonight. Helpfully, the Lightning played Minnesota the very next night, so we have a recent comparison— the Wild lost 5-4 in a shootout. They have also had the last two days off, so I wouldn’t expect any tired legs from them tonight either.
NHL
New York Post

Devils lose to Wild in shootout after Manhattan traffic jam delays game

The Minnesota Wild didn’t let a traffic jam slow them down against the New Jersey Devils. Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Wild beat the Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night in Newark after arriving late to the Prudential Center. Stuck...
NHL
NHL

In a Shootout, the Devils Fall to the Wild, 3-2 | GAME STORY

The Devils comeback fell short against the Central Division's top team. New Jersey picks up one point in the loss. In the Devils fourth shootout of the season, New Jersey falls 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild. The Devils pick up a point in the shootout loss. Pavel Zacha and Yegor...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild Top Devils in Overtime, but Issues Remain With Their Overall Game

The Minnesota Wild snuck out a win in their second straight shootout. They claimed a lead early, but the New Jersey Devils forced their way back when the Wild let down their guard in the second and third periods. The Wild were fortunate Cam Talbot was sharp when they entered the shootout, his saves and Kevin Fiala’s goal won them the game as well as some very well-placed goalposts.
NHL

