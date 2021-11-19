ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Tampa public company founder raises $100M for new insurance tech startup

By Lauren Coffey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe round was hyper-local, with participation from several...

Pittsburgh Inno's Startups to Watch in 2022

Pittsburgh's tech community is heating up. In just the past few months, two of the region's most promising homegrown tech companies — educational platform Duolingo Inc. and autonomous vehicle company Aurora Innovation Inc. — have had IPOs, a noticeable change in what has until recently been a decade-long drought for tech firms in Pittsburgh going public.
Lab Notes: WuXi opens $150M Navy Yard building; State College gene therapy firm relocating to KoP

This week's life sciences industry news also includes a Devon company adding a patent tied to its lead new drug candidate. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
2021 Top Bay Area companies for supply chain inclusion and equity

The Top Bay Area Companies for Supplier Diversity list was created in collaboration with the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC) and San Francisco Business Times. Companies must have Bay Area operations in the nine-county Greater Bay Area. Each participating company was required to complete a brief online survey. Each question in the survey had its own score based upon our collective determination of its importance in developing and having the most diverse and inclusive supply chain. The total score was used to rank companies in the published list. There was no fee associated with participation in the survey or publication in the Top Bay Area Companies for Supply Chain Inclusion and Equity.
Exclusive-Geely Unit Lotus Tech Aims to Raise up to $500 Million in Funds - CFO

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Lotus Technology, a new unit of China's Geely set up to develop the technology to power Lotus sports cars, is planning to raise $400 million to $500 million before the end of this year, its chief financial officer told Reuters. Lotus Technology, part of Group Lotus which...
Intel: Enabling social equity through supply chain diversity

Sponsored Content by Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council. How do you define the business value for supplier diversity?. For us, diverse owned suppliers have proven to bring innovative solutions that benefit our customers and stakeholders. At a fundamental level, this program expands our company’s competitive pool of potential suppliers. We have identified many fantastic suppliers since we launched our program in 2015, many in commodities where we were told that no diverse suppliers existed or that did not have the capacity to handle a company the size of Intel.
Q&A with Salesforce’s Director of Supplier Diversity & Sustainability, Madison Gunter

Q: Why is Salesforce committed to supplier diversity? . A: Equality is a long-standing core value at Salesforce. We are committed to driving systemic change across our business and our communities through fair, equitable and inclusive business practices, and by empowering minority-led businesses across our value chain. Our suppliers play a critical...
Payments firm Klarna's Jan-Sep losses grow on soured credits

STOCKHOLM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Losses for Swedish payments firm Klarna deepened in the year to the end of September, while transactions using its platform jumped in the final three months of the period, results published on Friday showed. Operating losses at Klarna, a "buy now, pay later" company, widened...
Leafly hires Zillow sales director as it ramps up for IPO

Seattle-based digital cannabis marketplace Leafly has hired Rebecca Warner, formerly the director of rental sales at Zillow, as Leafly's senior vice president of sales. Leafly has made a string of high-profile hires recently as the company prepares to go public on the Nasdaq through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Merida Merger Corp. I, which is expected to close this quarter. Suresh Krishnaswamy joined Leafly as the company's first chief financial officer in late September. That same month Kimberly Boler took over as general counsel, a role left vacant when previous general counsel Yoko Miyashita took over as Leafly's CEO in August 2020.
Shrimptech startup raises $6 million

Jala Tech*, the Indonesian startup which uses proprietary hardware and data platforms to improve the sustainability of the shrimp farming sector, has raised US$6 million. “We are delighted to receive this new funding, which will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals of developing new ways to improve the industry and its impact on our society," said Liris Maduningtyas, co-founder and CEO of Jala, in a press release.
Austin tech and startup moves: Indeed adds to senior leadership team; Invicti gets new CEO

Here are 10 recent hires and promotions we noticed in the technology and startup space. • Jobs site Indeed Inc. said Nov. 17 it promoted five people to its senior leadership team: LaFawn Davis, new senior vice president of environmental, social and governance, and the first Black member of its senior leadership team; Sean McSherry, senior vice president of finance; Anthony Moisant, chief information office and chief security officer; Lisa Ramirez, senior vice president of operations; and Brendan Sterne, group vice president and general manager of job seeker. "We always tell our employees that we want their next job to be at Indeed. Today I am proud to share that five members of our team have done just that, and have joined our senior leadership team," CEO Chris Hyams stated. "Each one has demonstrated their passion and commitment to our mission to help people get jobs. I am excited for Indeed to continue to grow world class talent from within.
Tampa insurance startup nets $100 million in early fundraising

A Tampa insurance tech company has raked in $100 million in early fundraising, one of the highest haul of any Tampa Bay startup. Slide, an upstart insurer designed to build custom policies based on giant caches of detailed underwriting data, closed its Series A funding round earlier this month, after setting an initial goal of $75 million.
New venture firm brings tech company to Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara headquarters of Jackpocket opened recently on State Street. (courtesy photo) During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were unsure what to do with newfound surpluses of time and money. Dan Engel, an entrepreneur and investor in the Santa Barbara area for the past two decades, knew he wanted to…
Israel-based tech startup Swish.ai raises $13M to bring hyperautomation to enterprise IT service management

Every day, an unprecedented amount of data is generated every second by continuous interactions on our digital devices, online platforms, organizations’ IT systems, and cloud data centers. However, making sense out of this data has remained a challenge for most organizations. Enter Swish (formerly DeepCoding.ai), an Israeli tech startup that...
The Exclusive Company carries on after founders death

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A lot of people knew James “Mr. G” Giombetti. If not the man, then at least the voice. The Exclusive Company founder James Giombetti recently died in Florida. He was know for his advertising tag line “Say it with me … The Exclusive Company.”. The Exclusive Company...
