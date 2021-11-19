Stars & Guitars Fans Celebrate 2021 Show on TikTok

Dan + Shay brought a young man in Kansas City on stage to play guitar and sing on their song “I Should Probably Go To Bed” and the crowd went wild. The guys posted a video of the moment on their Instagram. They captioned the video, “We noticed a Lil guy in the front row holding up a sign that said, “I should probably go to bed…but I’ve waited 14,016 hours for my first concert.” The creativity alone would have awarded him a free t-shirt, or at least a guitar pick, but the real magic happened when he turned the sign around to reveal the words “Can I come to play guitar and sing with you?’ We asked him his name and he said “Kyler.” He bravely told the Kansas City crowd that he knew how to play “I should probably go to bed”, so we gave him a guitar and microphone and let him do his thing.”

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO