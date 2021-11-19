Stars & Guitars Fans Celebrate 2021 Show on TikTok

With the large success of the release of Star War back in May of 1977, everyone was trying to cash in on the success of the show and wanted to give fans something to hold them over until the release of the next movie in 1980. 18 months after the release of the first Star Wars film, Lucasfilm released The Star Wars Holiday Special, a variety program full of musical numbers, animated sequence set within the franchise, comedic sketches, which featured stars such as Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher. With the Holiday Special being released on November 17, 1978, fans now consider the date as the annual “Life Day” celebration, which the fans are now celebrating on Twitter.
