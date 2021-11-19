ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars & Guitars Fans Celebrate 2021 Show on TikTok

By Brandon Plotnick
wkml.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe loved having each and every one of you at Stars...

wkml.com

PopSugar

Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross brings fans to tears with show update

Tracee Ellis Ross left her social media followers pleading with her when she gave an update on her show, Black-ish, which they simply aren't ready for. The much-loved actress took to Instagram with a message about the long-running TV series and her social media followers couldn't take it. Black-ish is...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Coliseum#The Crown
The Hollywood Reporter

TikToker Griffin Johnson to Star in, Produce ‘Diamond in the Rough’ From Creator+

TikTok star Griffin Johnson will lead and produce Diamond in the Rough, the second feature from Creator+, a studio and streaming platform catered toward digital creators and Gen Z viewers. Samantha Boscarino of Disney’s Good Luck Charlie will play the lead role of Ariana Alvarez who after the death of her parents joins a swanky country club, only to encounter cliques, mean girls and rich kids calling the shots. Will the country club change Ariana — or will it be the other way around? Creator+ will finance Diamond in the Rough after Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch starred in and produced Jane, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

The Beatles Guitar Project Show

Listen to The Beatles "White Album" in concert and help a great cause! Julissa is getting a preview of the Beatles Guitar Project show this weekend!
MUSIC
BBC

Reading TikTok star lands role in West End musical

A woman whose videos singing in a supermarket were viewed millions of times during lockdown has landed her dream job in the West End. Hannah Lowther, 24, from Reading, took the job when theatres shut during the coronavirus pandemic. She posted videos to TikTok while she was at work, changing...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
995qyk.com

Dan + Shay Bring Guitar Playing Fan On Stage For A Song

Dan + Shay brought a young man in Kansas City on stage to play guitar and sing on their song “I Should Probably Go To Bed” and the crowd went wild. The guys posted a video of the moment on their Instagram. They captioned the video, “We noticed a Lil guy in the front row holding up a sign that said, “I should probably go to bed…but I’ve waited 14,016 hours for my first concert.” The creativity alone would have awarded him a free t-shirt, or at least a guitar pick, but the real magic happened when he turned the sign around to reveal the words “Can I come to play guitar and sing with you?’ We asked him his name and he said “Kyler.” He bravely told the Kansas City crowd that he knew how to play “I should probably go to bed”, so we gave him a guitar and microphone and let him do his thing.”
MUSIC
wkml.com

Stars & Guitars 2021 Fan Central: Galleries, Videos & More!

What a night! What an AMAZING night we had with Stars & Guitars 2021. Thank you all for making our return to live country music an incredible one. Scotty McCreery, Tenille Arts, Matt Stell, Clay Walker, Drew Parker and Carly Pearce gave us a performance we will NEVER forget. It was truly Unplugged, Unscripted, and absolutely Unforgettable.
MUSIC
Advertising Age

TikTok star launches celebrity meal for himself with giant unauthorized in-store display

After learning that employees at the Kum & Go convenience store near his home in Springfield, Missouri, don’t really have anything to do with the in-store promotional displays—“Corporate handles all of that,” he was told, with vendors showing up unannounced to do installation and removal—TikTok star Kyle Scheele had an idea: He’d create a giant cardboard cutout of himself to promote the nonexistent “Kyle Scheele Meal” and install it in the store himself to see if he could get away with it.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Fatherly

Steve from ‘Blues Clues’ is Finally on TikTok and He’s Mesmerizing Fans

Back in September, Steve from Blue’s Clues managed to become the talk of the internet when he unexpectedly appeared in an official Nickelodeon video explaining his decision to leave the beloved kid’s show that dominated many Millennials’ childhoods. In the now-ultra-viral video, Steve also offered kind and encouraging words for anyone who might be having a tough go of it — which, at the time, given the state of the world, was pretty much everyone.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
995qyk.com

The Stars Shine at Our 2021 QYK Guitar Pull

The stars shine at our 99.5 QYK 2021 Guitar Pull! After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, our annual event is back! Chris Young, Jordan Davis, Maddie & Tae, Matt Stell, and Parker McCollum took the stage at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida on November 14th in front of a sold-out crowd!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wkml.com

GALLERY: 2021 Stars & Guitars VIP Photo Booth

Thank you so much to our friends at Westwood Shopping Center, who made our VIP sponsor event better than ever!. And a special thanks to Tenille Arts for performing a couple songs for our VIP passholders. Last, but not least, thank you to Five-Star Entertainment for helping out with tonight’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Star Wars Fans Celebrate Holiday Special on Social Media

With the large success of the release of Star War back in May of 1977, everyone was trying to cash in on the success of the show and wanted to give fans something to hold them over until the release of the next movie in 1980. 18 months after the release of the first Star Wars film, Lucasfilm released The Star Wars Holiday Special, a variety program full of musical numbers, animated sequence set within the franchise, comedic sketches, which featured stars such as Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher. With the Holiday Special being released on November 17, 1978, fans now consider the date as the annual “Life Day” celebration, which the fans are now celebrating on Twitter.
MOVIES
wkml.com

Stars & Guitars 2021: Video Moments of the Night

Nothing beats being in the Crown Coliseum for Stars & Guitars. But if you couldn’t be there, we have a few videos to help you appreciate how great the show was. Performance of the Night - Drew Parker "Forever After All" Drew Parker already has a CMA nomination under his...
MUSIC
College Media Network

Fans need to hold celebrities accountable

The recent tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival calls into question the serious nature of “fan behavior” and how fans will take a celebrity’s side even when they’re at fault. This event and its aftermath is a prime example of how parasocial relationships can dangerously blind people from the bad things their favorite celebrities do.
CELEBRITIES

