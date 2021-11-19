ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Styles P and Havoc Announce Joint Album, Share First Single “Nightmares 2 Dreams”

By Brad Callas
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStyles P and Havoc have joined forces to form new hip-hop duo, Wreckage Manner. As they gear up to release their self-titled collaborative album on December 3, the Lox wordsmith and Mobb Deep producer have shared their first single off the project,...

www.complex.com

undertheradarmag.com

Big Thief Announce New Album, Share New Single “Time Escaping”

Big Thief have announced the release of a new studio album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, which will be out on February 11 via 4AD. They have also shared a new single from the album, “Time Escaping.” Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Huerco S. Announces New Album Plonk, Shares New Song: Listen

Huerco S. has announced Plonk, producer Brian Leeds’ first new album under that name since 2016’s For Those Of You Who Have Never (And Also Those Who Have) and QTT4. It’s out February 25 via Incienso. Watch the Jack Anderson–directed video for “Plonk IV” below. Leeds has also released music...
MUSIC
NME

MØ announces third album ‘Motordrome’, shares two new songs

MØ has announced that her third album ‘Motordrome’ will be released early next year and has shared two new songs – check them out below. Following on from the release of ‘Kindness’ and ‘Live To Survive’ earlier this year, the Danish superstar has revealed that her third album ‘Motordrome’ will be released on January 28, 2022.
MUSIC
metalinjection

SHAPE OF DESPAIR Announces First Album In Seven Years Return To The Void

Funeral doom legend Shape Of Despair is back for the first time since 2015 with a new song called "Reflection In Slow Time" and a coming new album called Return To The Void. Shape Of Despair has kept their output to a minimum in the past nearly 20 years, but when they do decide to release something it's always masterfully done.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Maxwell Announces New Tour and Album in 2022, Releases New Single “Off”

Ahead of being honored at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, Maxwell has announced his highly anticipated new album blacksummers’NIGHT will be released this coming Spring. Ahead of the release, Maxwell has dropped a new single “Off.”. The new album will be the first release under his new deal with BMG...
MUSIC

