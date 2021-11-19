ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Investment fund affiliated with McKinsey settles SEC claim it didn't have enough safeguards against misuse of insider info

By Gretchen Morgenson
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multi-billion-dollar private investment fund affiliated with McKinsey & Co., the giant consulting company, has settled regulatory allegations that it did not have adequate policies in place to prevent the misuse of inside information gleaned from its vast corporate consulting business, according to documents filed today by the Securities and Exchange...

