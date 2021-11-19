Nobody Can Do It like Bill Belichick

Photo: Todd Kirkland

The Patriots absolutely demolished the Falcons last night and Doug Gottlieb heaps praise on the greatest NFL head coach of our generation. While the blueprint for rebuilding a franchise is pretty standard across the league, Belichick consistently executes his system better than anyone. His teams are always on the same page and pulling in the same direction. Other head coaches have tried to emulate him, but none have been able to match him. Last night only reinforces Doug’s opinion that he is inarguably the best currently in the business, and maybe in all of NFL history.

Doug Gottlieb: “It was a virtuoso from Bill Belichick’s perspective...this plan works! And when executed by inarguably the greatest coach of our generation, it works better than others who try and copy that plan.”