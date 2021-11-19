FSG Fail Jurgen Klopp Once Again As Liverpool Are Unlikely To Buy In January Despite Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita Off To AFCON

Liverpool look unlikely to add to the injury hit squad in January despite Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita leaving for AFCON, which will be another let down by FSG.

Let's be honest, Jurgen Klopp has worked miracles to not only assemble the team he has but also to be successful with the backing he has had since joining the Reds.

Last season should've been a wake up call to the board. Injuries changed the whole season for Liverpool, from being top to just about finishing top 4.

It would've been a wake up call to owners that cared about the football club. As we go through another injury crisis, instead of planning transfers for January to cover for missing stars, FSG are off buying their new shiny toy.

Last week, FSG purchased NHL team Pittsburgh Penguins to add to their business ventures, as Jurgen Klopp is having to talk about who's left in midfield to play this weekend.

Injuries aside, Liverpool are losing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita in January to AFCON, leaving just Diogo Jota, an njured Bobby Firmino, Divok Origi left as senior forward players.

Reports suggest that FSG are unlikely to help Jurgen Klopp with transfers in the January transfer window to cover the missing players.

With Michael Edwards already announcing his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season, how long will Jurgen Klopp be able to continue without the backing behind him?

As we enjoy what's going on across in Manchester to our arch rivals, our board could easily lead us on the same path as the Glazers.

