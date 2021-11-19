ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper placed on COVID list, will miss Week 11 game vs Chiefs

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32X1vy_0d2ENPGP00

The Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott will be without one of their most lethal weapons when they travel to Kansas City for their Week 11 game. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has been placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID list, according to the team website.

The timing of the roster move means he will definitely be ineligible to play Sunday. And due to the short week before the Thanksgiving Day game, Cooper is in serious jeopardy of also missing that contest, in which he was to face his old Raiders team. Cooper’s vaccinations status, which is not known, could even impact his availability for the Cowboys’ Week 13 game in New Orleans.

Cooper is currently second on the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. As one of the few current Cowboys players who has experienced a game at Arrowhead Stadium, Cooper had just this week shared with his teammates some tips for dealing with the challenging and noisy environment.

“It is different than other spots. It gets pretty loud there,” Cooper said. “It is going to be a challenge for us, definitely with the noise.”

“It just depends on how well you can handle it as a team. I think we’ve been handling it pretty well as a team, especially with Dak recognizing the blitz, being able to get into the right situations and get the ball off on-time and stuff. We’ve been handling it well. I don’t think we’ve played a team that’s just blitzed as much as they do, so again, it’s going to be another challenge for us from that aspect as well.”

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Cedrick Wilson will now be the top three pass-catching targets for Prescott in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys’ Shocking Loss

The fact that the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday isn’t really that shocking, but the manner in which they did is pretty stunning. Dallas was crushed by Denver, 30-16, in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score would indicate. The Cowboys got down to the Broncos, 30-0, before scoring some points in garbage time.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Amari Cooper Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys will have to play at least one more game without wide receiver Amari Cooper. Last Friday, the Pro Bowl wideout tested positive for COVID-19. There has been a lot of chatter about Cooper’s vaccination status over the past few days. Since he didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he must sit out for 10 days. That’s why he has to miss two games for the Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Kicker Before Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly released 31-year-old kicker Lirim Hajrullahu from the practice squad, per NFL insider Michael Gehlken. This move comes in response to a solid Week 11 performance from Greg Zuerlein after his return from the COVID-19/reserve list. With Zuerlein out in Week 10, Hajrullahu stepped in as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Covid#Chiefs#American Football#Wr#Reserve Covid#Raiders
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman Leaving FOX? Cowboys Legend Targeted by Amazon for 'Thursday Night Football'

Could Dallas Cowboys Hall-of-Fame quarterback Troy Aikman be changing TV jobs?. Amazon is taking over the NFL’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts next year, and the company reportedly wants to make a gigantic move involving its announcing lineup. And including Aikman would be gigantic. According to Mike McCarthy of Front Office...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Names His “Dream” Super Bowl Matchup

We’re midway through the 2021 NFL season and the true Super Bowl contenders are finally starting to establish themselves. For FOX Sports commentator Colin Cowherd, there’s a dream Super Bowl matchup that he wants to see. On his most recent podcast, Cowherd said he’s love to see the Dallas Cowboys...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dak Prescott makes promise following loss to the Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys came into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs sporting a 7-2 record and fresh off a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that same Cowboys squad didn’t show up on the field against the Chiefs. The product on the field certainly wasn’t the same as last week’s, and that led to an ugly 19-9 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Announce Update On CeeDee Lamb

One of the Dallas Cowboys top playmakers won’t return against the Chiefs. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled “out” with a concussion. The news comes courtesy of ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Lamb was initially labeled “questionable” to return while going through the NFL’s concussion protocol. That changed following...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Performance Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys game didn’t really live up to the hype. The contest pitted Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense, but we didn’t get much offense. Instead, the Chiefs won a defensive battle over the Cowboys, 19-9, on...
NFL
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Have COVID Toe, But We’re All Worse Off For Knowing What It Is

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Thanksgiving week, which means two things. For one, the world is getting an awful Detroit Lions football game. And secondly, everyone is spending their limited time on this earth having arguments about food. Whether it’s power rankings for side dishes, or passionate cases stating that turkey is actually bird trash, or arguments about which pie is best, people just love fighting about food on Thanksgiving week. Even though we are free to eat whatever we’d like, and those of us with plentiful options on Thanksgiving should simply be thankful about how fortunate we are, the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy